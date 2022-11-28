 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vikings grew every week with young squad en route to quarterfinals

Lakeview defense

The Lakeview defense wraps up a Shamrocks ball carrier on Oct. 21 in Columbus. The Vikings finished the season as district champions and reached the state quarterfinals.

Lakeview football entered the 2022 season with some added weight on its shoulders as a reigning state champion. In addition to the expectations, the Vikings had to incorporate numerous new starters on both sides of the ball.

Despite a 1-2 start, Lakeview stuck with the process and grew into the season winning seven straight games and a district title before falling to eventual Class C-1 state champion Pierce in the state quarterfinals.

Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen assessed the season as a success.

“One of the biggest things they did was just improve each and every week. That’s hard to do to keep improving like they did. In terms of that, it might be the best season we’ve ever had of that,” Frenzen said. “Obviously, we’ve had state championship seasons and other district championship seasons, but not really take a step back and always keep moving forward with our performance and their effort this season would be one of those that would go unmatched in terms of that.”

Lakeview’s running game set the tone on offense. Landon Ternus rushed for 1,099 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the Vikings. Owen Bargen gained 417 yards and five touchdowns as both tailbacks were named to the All-District First Team.

Creating the running lanes was Lakeview’s offensive line. Ashton Stubbert was the lone returning starter on the offensive line entering 2022. The unit improved every week and saw all five offensive linemen named to the All-District teams in Stubbert, Niels Schmidt, Humberto Adame, Isaac Stromberg and Taylor Traub.

“I felt like we had guys that stepped up and played well for us, especially as the season went on,” Frenzen said. “That group, including our tight end Max Fremarek, those guys probably took the biggest jump as anybody throughout the course of the year.”

Landon Ternus

Vikings senior Landon Ternus runs through a hole on Oct. 28 in Columbus. Ternus rushed for 1,099 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

After an injury to Brenden Sloup caused him to miss three weeks, sophomore Clayton Thomson stepped in as the team’s signal caller. Thomson completed 64% of his passes, a new school record, for 554 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

He build relationships with senior wide receivers Braxton Borer and Turner Halvorsen. Borer caught 40 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Halvorsen ended the season with 22 receptions, 247 yards and five touchdowns.

“I was really pleased with how he (Thomson) came in. Obviously a lot of growth. He didn’t make a lot of mistakes when he was in there. I thought he did a great job,” Frenzen said. “He throws a great ball and he’s very coachable. I know he wants to be good. The ability to continue to stay hungry and take the next step.”

The Lakeview defense allowed just 15.5 points per game. Max Fremarek led the unit with 70 tackles, seven sacks and three fumble recoveries. Borer recorded 51 tackles and intercepted three passes. Ternus posted 48 tackles and five sacks.

“Our defense was the most consistent start to finish. They played honestly really well in almost every single game we played,” Frenzen said. “The ability to fill in and have guys step up and just really carry the torch to what our defense has been known for the over the last couple years. We’re going to finish in the top two or three in total defense in our class. Considering what we lost, that’s an amazing feat.”

Max Fremarek

Lakeview senior Max Fremarek wraps up Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting on Nov. 4 in Pierce. Fremarek led the Vikings in tackles, sacks and fumble recoveries.

While Lakeview graduates 10 seniors, the Vikings return all seven All-District Honorable Mention team plus junior Yordi Dominguez, who was named All-District First Team after totaling 60 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. That leaves a solid foundation heading into next season.

“It’s a new year and there’s going to be new challenges. We’re going to miss some really key guys next year. Guys that really led us,” Frenzen said. “We’re going to have some big holes to fill next year, but a lot like last year, we have guys that are capable of doing a lot of good things. We’re just going to have to continue to take steps forward and try to improve.”

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

2022 LAKEVIEW FOOTBALL

Ashland-Greenwood L, 35-6

Boys Town W, 28-15

Boone Central L, 27-10

St. Paul W, 21-0

Wahoo W, 14-10

Schuyler W, 60-0

DC West W, 49-14

Arlington W, 56-13

Scotus Central Catholic W, 28-7

Wahoo W, 28-17

Pierce L, 33-23

Passing: Clayton Thomson 43-67-554 7TD 1INT, Brenden Sloup 35-62-281 3TD, 4 INT. Rushing: Landon Ternus 132-1099 14TD, Owen Bargen 71-417 5TD, Derek Line 52-283 2TD, Braxton Borer 23-129 2TD, Miguel Cullum 16-114 1TD. Receiving: Braxton Borer 40-411 5TD, Turner Halvorsen 22-247 5TD, Owen Bargen 6-80, Max Fremarek 6-76.

Tackles: Max Fremarek 70, Yordi Dominguez 60, Braxton Borer 51, Landon Ternus 48, Turner Halvorsen 47, Derek Line 33, Kurt Schneider 32, Owen Bargen 30, Jakob Tenski 29, Niels Schmidt 24, Blake Anderson 23. Sacks: Max Fremarek 7, Landon Ternus 5, Blake Anderson 2, Ashton Stubbert 1, Sebastian De La Cruz 1. Interceptions: Braxton Borer 3, Blake Rathbone 2, Turner Halvorsen 1, Yordi Dominguez 1, Jakob Tenski 1, Owen Bargen 1, Niels Schmidt 1. Fumble Recoveries: Max Fremarek 3, Turner Halvorsen 1, Yordi Dominguez 1, Will Hrouda 1, Braxton Borer 1, Derek Line 1, Miguel Cullum 1, Kurt Schneider 1, Landon Ternus 1.

Owen Bargen: All-District First Team Offense

Landon Ternus: All-District First Team Offense

Turner Halvorsen: All-District First Team Offense

Ashton Stubbert: All-District First Team Offense

Max Fremarek: All-District First Team Defense

Niels Schmidt: All-District First Team Defense

Yordi Dominguez: All-District First Team Defense

Braxton Borer: All-District First Team Defense

Humberto Adame: All-District Honorable Mention

Blake Anderson: All-District Honorable Mention

Derek Line: All-District Honorable Mention

Kurt Schneider: All-District Honorable Mention

Isaac Stromberg: All-District Honorable Mention

Jakob Tenski: All-District Honorable Mention

Taylon Traub: All-District Honorable Mention

