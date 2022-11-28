Vikings grew every week with young squad en route to quarterfinals

Lakeview football entered the 2022 season with some added weight on its shoulders as a reigning state champion. In addition to the expectations, the Vikings had to incorporate numerous new starters on both sides of the ball.

Despite a 1-2 start, Lakeview stuck with the process and grew into the season winning seven straight games and a district title before falling to eventual Class C-1 state champion Pierce in the state quarterfinals.

Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen assessed the season as a success.

“One of the biggest things they did was just improve each and every week. That’s hard to do to keep improving like they did. In terms of that, it might be the best season we’ve ever had of that,” Frenzen said. “Obviously, we’ve had state championship seasons and other district championship seasons, but not really take a step back and always keep moving forward with our performance and their effort this season would be one of those that would go unmatched in terms of that.”

Lakeview’s running game set the tone on offense. Landon Ternus rushed for 1,099 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the Vikings. Owen Bargen gained 417 yards and five touchdowns as both tailbacks were named to the All-District First Team.

Creating the running lanes was Lakeview’s offensive line. Ashton Stubbert was the lone returning starter on the offensive line entering 2022. The unit improved every week and saw all five offensive linemen named to the All-District teams in Stubbert, Niels Schmidt, Humberto Adame, Isaac Stromberg and Taylor Traub.

“I felt like we had guys that stepped up and played well for us, especially as the season went on,” Frenzen said. “That group, including our tight end Max Fremarek, those guys probably took the biggest jump as anybody throughout the course of the year.”

After an injury to Brenden Sloup caused him to miss three weeks, sophomore Clayton Thomson stepped in as the team’s signal caller. Thomson completed 64% of his passes, a new school record, for 554 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

He build relationships with senior wide receivers Braxton Borer and Turner Halvorsen. Borer caught 40 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Halvorsen ended the season with 22 receptions, 247 yards and five touchdowns.

“I was really pleased with how he (Thomson) came in. Obviously a lot of growth. He didn’t make a lot of mistakes when he was in there. I thought he did a great job,” Frenzen said. “He throws a great ball and he’s very coachable. I know he wants to be good. The ability to continue to stay hungry and take the next step.”

The Lakeview defense allowed just 15.5 points per game. Max Fremarek led the unit with 70 tackles, seven sacks and three fumble recoveries. Borer recorded 51 tackles and intercepted three passes. Ternus posted 48 tackles and five sacks.

“Our defense was the most consistent start to finish. They played honestly really well in almost every single game we played,” Frenzen said. “The ability to fill in and have guys step up and just really carry the torch to what our defense has been known for the over the last couple years. We’re going to finish in the top two or three in total defense in our class. Considering what we lost, that’s an amazing feat.”

While Lakeview graduates 10 seniors, the Vikings return all seven All-District Honorable Mention team plus junior Yordi Dominguez, who was named All-District First Team after totaling 60 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. That leaves a solid foundation heading into next season.

“It’s a new year and there’s going to be new challenges. We’re going to miss some really key guys next year. Guys that really led us,” Frenzen said. “We’re going to have some big holes to fill next year, but a lot like last year, we have guys that are capable of doing a lot of good things. We’re just going to have to continue to take steps forward and try to improve.”