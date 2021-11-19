Vikings have found success staying in the moment

Every varsity football player in Nebraska dreams of playing at Memorial Stadium. For Lakeview, leaving those dreams behind in favor of the here and now is a major reason why dreams are about to become reality.

At least, that's how coach Kurt Frenzen characterizes the mature approach his team has taken to a 10-2 season that will culminate Tuesday in the Class C-1 title game against Pierce.

In 21 years at the helm, Frenzen said his best teams have been the ones that were most able to stay in the moment. The groups that focused solely on the current opponent, the next play and all the way down to the next rep in practice have been among his best.

Of course, not every group sees it the same way. For the current one, as much as it can be credited for how it goes about its business, it really had no other choice. Playing on two teams that endured five-game losing skids left a mark.

That mark is still there and serves as a gentle reminder about the thin line between success and failure. Without the losing, the winning might not have been possible.

"I don't care who was on our schedule, what their final record was at the end of the season, every opponent that we played deserved our full attention because the year before, what did they do to us? They got after us for the most part," Frenzen said. "Our guys didn't need to be reminded of that. They knew what it was like to struggle."

Lakeview beat Fillmore Central, Douglas County West and Boone Central each by at least three touchdowns to start 2019, then lost in double overtime at Wayne, by a touchdown against Wahoo Neumann and in a 56-0 blowout at Pierce. At 3-3 and 0-1 in district play, there was still some hope. It was quickly extinguished by back-to-back losses to Scotus and Wahoo. When the Vikings lined up to play at Raymond Central in Week 9 the only matter on the line was pride.

A year ago saw a 62-0 win over Boys Town followed by a 41-21 loss to Pierce then back-to-back one-score defeats at the hands of Wayne and Lincoln Christian. District play hadn't started yet and there was still hope. Then Central City came to Columbus and laid a 57-8 whooping on Lakeview. A 55-20 loss a week later at home to West-Point Beemer meant another losing season and another five-game skid.

Winning the last three, especially the finale over Scotus, allowed the team to go out on a high note. But again the Vikings were home watching the playoffs instead of participating.

There had to be a way to ensure it wouldn't happen again. Well, little did Lakeview know, but those who were set to return would have a chance to show what they had learned.

"I think it was a big part. I remember those five weeks feeling like a whole season," senior Adam Van Cleave said. "I never wanted to feel that again. We came to practice every day and just wanted to get better."

Lakeview defeated Boys Town, lost at Pierce and lost to Wayne for a third straight year. A chance the season might go off the rails was staring the Vikings in the face once again.

This time they responded with a blowout win over Lincoln Christian and closed with six straight victories by 35 points or more. If there was ever a temptation to feel satisfied, the Vikings had only to check their not so distant memory bank.

"I feel like the losing from last year made us better," senior running back Cooper Tessendorf said. "We learned how to respond better."

That coupled with a coaching staff that decided to make accountability its top priority only added to the mindset of staying in the moment.

The Vikings and coach Frenzen have no doubt it will remain the same on Tuesday despite all the distractions that come with playing for a championship.

"I think our kids had a genuine respect for the teams we were playing because of what happened the year before. We didn't take anybody lightly because we knew we couldn't," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We knew those teams on the other sideline had success against us last year. Credit our kids, those games served a purpose for this year's team."

