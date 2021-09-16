Vikings hope to avoid another downward spiral

The Crusaders moved to 4-0 and were one of the surprise stories of the early season.

Now, they come to Columbus after a 35-6 win over Syracuse, 23-7 loss to rival Lincoln Lutheran and 28-19 loss to Fort Calhoun.

The Crusaders feature a triple option attack that requires the same sort of discipline on defense in terms of assignment football.

"They're very well-discipline and they play with a purpose. Those are two things that stand out on film," Frenzen said. "They don't make a lot of mistakes. They've been in the two games they've lost. Their opponents have scored late to put the game away, but those were both games that could have went their way. ... When you watch them on film, they do what they do, and they do it very well. Last year they added a few wrinkles here and there they didn't show the first three games, and I'm sure we'll have to be prepared for that again."

What Frenzen wants to see most of all is consistency on defense. There were too many occasions last week, he said, when the defense couldn't follow up a good play with another, or couldn't follow up a good possession with another. This week he needs to see his defense make plays regularly.

"We had two really good games to start the year, then last week we weren't on top of our game. We weren't playing good team defense," he said. "I don't want two downs of good football then one of really poor football. I don't want one series of really good football. I want several series in a row. They're a good football team, I'm not saying they can't mount drives, but we've got to make them earn it. Offensively, we've got to cut down on mistakes."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

