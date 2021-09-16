Vikings hope to avoid another downward spiral

Lakeview football has descended into futility each of the past two years following tough early losses.
Defeats at No. 1 Pierce and home to No. 6 Wayne have the Vikings back on the edge of another precarious potential pitfall just three games into the season. They look to avoid a similar fate as the last two years when 1-2 Lincoln Christian comes to Columbus on Friday.
Lakeview defeated Boys Town a year ago then lost five in a row. In 2019, there was a 3-0 start that led into another five-game skid.
Lincoln Christian isn't the same rated and unbeaten team Lakeview saw in Week 4 a year ago. But after a game full of mistakes, turnovers and penalties, the Vikings are more concerned with cleaning up their own act.
"Defensively, we definitely did not play assignment football, and that was somewhat apparent that night. It became more and more apparent when we watched film and reviewed some things. We were not dialed in to what we wanted to do on that side of the ball," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We need to do a better job as coaches of communicating with the kids and holding them accountable. If we're not doing assignment football, we've got to find someone who is and get them in there.
"Offensively, it was a few of those things, not as many, but there's plenty to clean up."
Like last season, Lakeview had suffered two hard-fought defeats to Pierce and Wayne when Lincoln Christian came up on the schedule. The Vikings lead in the fourth until a Crusader touchdown pass. Lakeview failed on fourth-and-3 then couldn't get a stop and get the ball back. Lincoln Christian ran out the clock for a 19-14 win.
The Crusaders moved to 4-0 and were one of the surprise stories of the early season.
Now, they come to Columbus after a 35-6 win over Syracuse, 23-7 loss to rival Lincoln Lutheran and 28-19 loss to Fort Calhoun.
The Crusaders feature a triple option attack that requires the same sort of discipline on defense in terms of assignment football.
"They're very well-discipline and they play with a purpose. Those are two things that stand out on film," Frenzen said. "They don't make a lot of mistakes. They've been in the two games they've lost. Their opponents have scored late to put the game away, but those were both games that could have went their way. ... When you watch them on film, they do what they do, and they do it very well. Last year they added a few wrinkles here and there they didn't show the first three games, and I'm sure we'll have to be prepared for that again."
What Frenzen wants to see most of all is consistency on defense. There were too many occasions last week, he said, when the defense couldn't follow up a good play with another, or couldn't follow up a good possession with another. This week he needs to see his defense make plays regularly.
"We had two really good games to start the year, then last week we weren't on top of our game. We weren't playing good team defense," he said. "I don't want two downs of good football then one of really poor football. I don't want one series of really good football. I want several series in a row. They're a good football team, I'm not saying they can't mount drives, but we've got to make them earn it. Offensively, we've got to cut down on mistakes."
