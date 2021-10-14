Vikings look to build momentum in Schuyler

Lakeview football goes to Schuyler on Friday for a game that figures to be one of the most lopsided in recent memory.

Granted, the Vikings and Warriors tangled last year in Columbus, and Lakeview won that one 62-0. But that Schuyler team had also won a game and scored in every contest before that night. This year's Warriors look set for their sixth winless season in the last 10 and have scored just two times all year.

Several of the names and faces from last year's contest are also no longer on the Schuyler roster, due not only to graduation. The team the Warriors brought to Columbus last week to face Scotus appeared to have decreased in size by at least 25% from the team picture taken in August, and the Warriors ran the play clock down on every snap from the beginning of the game. From the second quarter on, the two sides agreed to employ a running clock.

Thus, motivation could be lacking from a Lakeview squad that faces a fourth straight opponent with a losing record. Following hard-fought matchups with Pierce and Wayne, those early-season tests feel a long ways away from the month after and games against teams with a combined record of 6-22.

But there's no time like the present to execute at a high level and build momentum for a late-season push and next week's district championship at home against Scotus.

"It's been a lot of fundamentals," coach Kurt Frenzen said about practice preparations. "This time of year, those things can start to lack. We worked on tackling heavy this week, zeroed in on some things on the offensive line we've got to clean up and did a lot of little things that are important this time of year. If you want to do something in the postseason you've got to be great at those little things. … We took the opportunity to be a better version of ourselves."

That might sound like a funny approach to take for a group that has scored at least 42 points in the last four games and rolled foes with a relentless defense and multiple ball carriers on offense.

But Lakeview also hasn't spent too much time patting itself on the back for winning games it's supposed to. If anything, the coaches and players have been more critical of their performances since dropping to 1-2 in Week 3.

This week was no different. Frenzen broke down offensive line play to the basics in terms of hand placement, taking the right step and leverage. Other position coaches also spent instructional time on elements normally reserved for preseason.

"We wanted to make sure that we're reaffirming that things that were important on day one are still important in a Week 8 football game," Frenzen said.

Of course, Friday should also be an opportunity to reward backups and reserves for their hard work should everything go according to plan. The game will determine how that is accomplished.

According to plan means the same intensity and want-to no matter who's across the line. Games against Pierce and Wayne tell Frenzen more about his team than contests against Schuyler. But being a heavy favorite reveals a lot as well.

The challenge is giving 100% physically and mentally when less than that can still produce an easy win.

"It's important for us to stay sharp, and that's been a message for us the last few weeks," Frenzen said. "We've come out and played really well and carried that effort, for the most part, through four quarters. Now, it's a test again mentally, and it's going to be important to get off on the right foot and carry that through four quarters whether it's our first team out there, our third team or whoever. That's the mark of a team that wants to be in the mix here late in the season."

