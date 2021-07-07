Vikings look to match work ethic with expectations

Lakeview football is in a crucial stretch of the summer - the portion at which all team activities have concluded.

From now until practices open Aug. 9, it's up to the players to get better on their own through time in the weight room and the occasional training session with position groups.

That's not any different than any other summer. As much as coaches can encourage and inspire individual work, personal accountability is the deciding factor. Working in the Vikings' favor is a renewed sense of promise for the upcoming season.

The return of both the offensive and defensive lines, the quarterback and several key skill players puts Lakeview in as good a position of any to pick up from where it left off last fall. Where it left off was Lakeview winning its last three and becoming the type of team it envisioned during the summer.

The return of a majority of that roster will make, and has already made, the Vikings a trendy pick as a top-10 Class C-1 team.

Of course, that doesn't mean anything in early July.