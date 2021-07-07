Vikings look to match work ethic with expectations

Lakeview football is in a crucial stretch of the summer - the portion at which all team activities have concluded.
From now until practices open Aug. 9, it's up to the players to get better on their own through time in the weight room and the occasional training session with position groups.
That's not any different than any other summer. As much as coaches can encourage and inspire individual work, personal accountability is the deciding factor. Working in the Vikings' favor is a renewed sense of promise for the upcoming season.
The return of both the offensive and defensive lines, the quarterback and several key skill players puts Lakeview in as good a position of any to pick up from where it left off last fall. Where it left off was Lakeview winning its last three and becoming the type of team it envisioned during the summer.
The return of a majority of that roster will make, and has already made, the Vikings a trendy pick as a top-10 Class C-1 team.
Of course, that doesn't mean anything in early July.
"If it's good in June, we have to ensure it's good again in July and good in August, September, October and November," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Continuing to understand the importance of that all the way through this thing is going to be crucial."
Lakeview again hosted a 7-on-7 league in June that culminated with a tournament on June 23. The Vikings led the regular season standings with a 4-2 mark then finished fourth. The final two weeks featured an irregular roster due to absences at other camps or mission trips, but that was a valuable experience for the youngsters.
June 7-8, Lakeview went to the Grand Island team camp that featured several other squads from across the state. Modeled after an NFL training camp joint practice, team units ran drills and competitive scenarios against each other before full teams went 11-on-11.
Lakeview matched up with the likes of North Platte, McCook, Holdrege, Valentine and Kearney Catholic. That exposed the Vikings to the flexbone, option, spread and inside zone.
"We felt like we faced some of the better teams in (Classes A, B and C-1). I felt like going against some of those better teams, you find out a little bit about yourself," Frenzen said. "What we found out is we're probably where we thought we'd be at this time."
Lakeview struggled with injuries for all but the final few games of 2020. That, plus inconsistency up front, made the Vikings 1-5. But there were signs at the end of the five game skid that a turnaround was ahead. Lakeview lost to West Point-Beemer by 35 that week but appeared to have found its starting five up front. The offense averaged over 4 yards per carry that night and set in motion a three-week stretch of power football that closed the 2020 campaign.
Lakeview overcame a 14-0 deficit at North Bend for a 42-21 win and 183 yards on just 24 carries (7.6 per carry). It was 311 rush yards and a 62-0 shutout of Schuyler the next week. Lakeview ended the season by handing rival Scotus Central Catholic a 28-20 loss and 374 yards on the ground.
Zach Anderson, Ashton Stubbert, Eli Osten, Jaden Jenkinson and Jorge Garcia cleared holes and paved pathways for running backs in those wins. All five are back for 2021. Most of them play on the defensive line as well, giving Frenzen a luxury he's never enjoyed in his 20 years - returning starters up front on both sides of the ball.
The next step is building depth behind that core so Lakeview can implement a 2:1 snap ratio for starters and backups and preserve healthy bodies.
Summer workouts and camps have revealed that Lakeview is well on its way.
"We definitely have some things to get better at," Frenzen said. "But in the same respect, we feel like we're in a pretty good spot, at least where you'd want to be at this time of year in the development stage."
Lakeview last made the playoffs in 2017. Four years is a long of a wait as Frenzen and the program have had to endure since 2001. In his 20 seasons, the Vikings have never gone five years in between playoff experiences.
They'll almost certainly open the year in the top 10 of both the Omaha World Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
"Not only does the media have that expectation, but I feel like our players do, too. But expectations are one thing," Frenzen said. "We've been harping on them since spring on to make sure that our level of work ethic matches our level of expectations. We can want to be special, but unless our work ethic is matching that, we're going to be sitting there expecting a lot without the ability to achieve it. We have the ability to achieve it; we just have to make sure that we keep that up."
