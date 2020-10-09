Vikings playing a mental game

It was a 9-8 lead over Wayne at halftime but Lakeview produced just two second-half points. Pierce put Lakeview down 28-7 before halftime in Week 2.

During the five-game skid, the Vikings have scored 21 first-quarter points and allowed 50. Throughout the first half, the opponent has had a total point advantage of 64-37.

It's sort of a chicken/egg situation. Is poor effort leading to poor starts or do poor starts wear on the team emotionally and affect effort?

Frenzen isn't exactly interested in an explanation. Part of creating success means dealing with adversity and overcoming bad breaks by playing hard regardless.

"It's one of those things where, when you get into a year like this with a team lacking confidence, you're waiting for the next bad thing to happen. We're stuck in a rut right now," he said. "How do you get out of that funk? You've got to take the game in portions and go play by play. We have to get tunnel vision somehow, some way, and focus on the play that is actually going on at the time."

Friday that will mean focusing on a North Bend team that will sling the ball all over the field. The Tigers lost 48-28 at Scotus last week but led 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14. North Bend threw the ball 41 times last week and ran it 31 times.