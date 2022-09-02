Vikings pound the rock, defeat Boys Town in home opener

Lakeview football bounced back Friday night on its home field defeating Boys Town 28-15. The Vikings rode the coattails of their offensive line, who created 256 rushing yards for its running backs.

Defensively, Lakeview limited Boys Town to one long scoring drive as the Cowboys posted 257 total yards.

"We faced a lot of adversity against a hard-nosed Boys Town team. It was not an easy victory," Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "I was really pleased with how our kids responded at adversity (tonight) in a lot of different situations. That was a good team win we had (tonight) and we're excited about."

Senior running back Landon Ternus led the running game for the Vikings with 12 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns. He opened the scoring with a 79-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. In the second quarter, on a fourth and goal from the 3-yard line, Ternus dove and extended the ball across the plane to give Lakeview a 14-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Ternus helped restore a two-score lead for the Vikings with a 58-yard touchdown run.

Braxton Borer was the team's second-leading rusher with three carries for 38 yards and one touchdown. Derek Line posted 24 rushing yards on five carries. As a team, Lakeview averaged 7.1 yards per carry.

"I thought our offensive line played assignment football (tonight). We didn't have a lot of the mistakes we had last week," Frenzen said. "I thought we played harder and that resulted in enough crease for Landon (Ternus) to run some big runs. Obviously, we got Braxton (Borer) shake loose on one of them. Couldn't be more pleased with how they stepped up (tonight)."

Ternus credited the O-line for his big offensive performance.

"They (offensive line) stepped it up and I thank them for that because that helped me out and helped them out too," Ternus said. "Together, we stepped up."

Defensively, Lakeview forced two turnovers. Miguel Cullum recovered a fumble with the Cowboys in the red zone. In the fourth quarter, Jakob Tenski intercepted Boys Town quarterback DaShawn Gomes to seal the victory.

Cowboys running back Taylor Jacobs rushed the ball 13 times for 117 yards and one touchdown. The rest of the Cowboys offense combined for 65 yards.

Max Fremarek and Ternus had seven tackles apiece to lead Lakeview. Borer and Line tackled six Cowboys each and Kurt Schneider contributed with five.

"They got some athletes in space, so a lot of guys made me nervous and I thought we rallied the ball well and made enough tackles and got enough guys down," Frenzen said. "Couldn't be more pleased with our defense's effort."

After forcing a Boys Town punt, Lakeview took over at its own 16 with 7:51 remaining in the first. Following a five-yard run by Owen Bargen, Ternus turned on the jets for a 79-yard score to put it ahead 7-0.

Boys Town was forced into a punt. On the ensuing drive, Borer gained 29 yards on a reverse pitch to set up the Vikings in the red zone. Four plays later, facing a fourth and goal at the 3-yard line, Ternus punched it in to make it 14-0.

Lakeview secured its first takeaway of the game midway through the second quarter as Jacobs fumbled the ball at the Vikings 3-yard line. Cullum recovered it.

Two plays, a high snap led to a fumble recovery for the Cowboys inside the 5-yard line. Sophomore Sincia Ball scored from 3 yards out for the first points of the night. Boys Town scored a two-point conversion after it fumbled the hold on a PAT to make it 14-8 heading into halftime.

Boys Town punted on the first drive of the second half. The Vikings opened their possession on its own 7-yard line. Ternus carried the ball for gains of 11 and 21 yards before reeling off a 58-yard run into the end zone to cap a five-play, 93-yard drive.

The Cowboys turned the ball over on downs on a fourth and one at its own 21-yard line. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Borer bounced it outside and scored a two-yard run to make it 28-8.

The lead was cut back to 13 points after a 14-yard touchdown run by Jacobs. Lakeview killed time on its final offensive possession. After punting the ball to Boys Town, Tenski intercepted Gomes with 58.9 seconds to win the game.

"I feel like we all worked together to put together a win," Ternus said. "I feel like I was giving my best and everybody else was and we were battling together."

Frenzen praised the mental toughness of the players. He said he wants the team to take another step forward heading into Friday's game at Boone Central.

"Last week, we felt 75% of the game we did the things we needed to do. We wanted to close the gap on that 25%," Frenzen said. "I think we closed the gap, but we still got some room to grow there and we're going to get better."