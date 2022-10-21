Vikings power through Shamrocks, capture second straight district title

Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic squared off Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium with playoff implications on the line.

The Vikings entered Friday on a five-game winning streak and an opportunity to lock up the district title with a victory. On the other side, the Shamrocks took the field squarely on the playoff bubble as a win would essentially lock up a playoff spot.

In the end, it was the dominant play of Lakeview's offensive line that dictated the game as the Vikings rushed for 273 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-7 win.

"It starts up front. I was really pleased with our kids' effort. They (Scotus) gave us a completely different look than we prepared for, so took us a little bit of time to figure it out but great job by our kids adjusting on the run. That's how far they've come from game one to game nine," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Early in the season, that would have gave us a lot more fits, but now here we are in game nine and they're figuring out a lot of stuff on their own and getting it fixed."

Landon Ternus led the Lakeview rushing attack with 23 carries, 150 yards and one touchdown. Owen Bargen rushed for 85 yards on 13 carries. Brenden Sloup, in his first game since Sept. 23, scored three touchdowns on three QB sneaks from the 1-yard line.

The Vikings O-line of Humberto Adame, Isaac Stromberg, Niels Schmidt, Ashton Stubbert and Taylon Traub established a new line of scrimmage and wore down the Shamrocks with 49 runs and just nine passes.

"That starts with our seniors Ashton Stubbert and Niels Schmidt. I thought those two guys did a tremendous job on the O-line getting us situated and doing things the right way," Frenzen said. "Landon Ternus, what a night he had. So proud of the way he ran. It wasn't always clean. He got into a lot of traffic and was able to break some tackles and get a lot of yards after contact. Just a great effort on his part."

Schmidt discussed the progression of the O-line this year with four first-year starters.

"We've been challenged in practice day in and day out to get a push and keep fighting," Schmidt said. "It's paid off and coach Frenzen has done a good job with all of us and making sure."

Senior tight end Max Fremarek assisted the front five with run blocking and has seen the progression up close.

"They've gotten a lot better staying on blocks, just learning their assignments and adjusting to defense, so they've done a really good job with that," Fremarek said.

After a scoreless first quarter, Lakeview took the lead on a QB sneak touchdown by Sloup from the 1 with 9:20 left in the second quarter.

On the ensuing possession, the Shamrocks drove to the Lakeview 6-yard line, but an illegal block pushed them back to the 22-yard line. On the next play, Scotus running back Henry Ramaekers threw an interception to Vikings senior Braxton Borer in the end zone.

The game was 7-0 at the break and Lakeview possessed the ball to start the second half. The Vikings ground out an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:21 off the clock. Sloup snuck the ball across the goal line to extend the lead to 14-0 near the midway point of the third quarter.

Scotus drove into Lakeview territory on the ensuing possession. Facing a 4th-and-four, the Vikings swarmed Cielocha in the backfield for a sack for a turnover on downs in the final minute of the third.

Lakeview cashed in on the next drive, driving 63 yards on 11 plays with Ternus capping it with a 7-yard touchdown run. It led 21-0 with 8:04 remaining in regulation.

Cielocha scored the Shamrocks' lone touchdown 59 seconds later on a 59-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14.

However, after Scotus booted an onside kick out of bounds, the Vikings drove 44 yards in 5:27. Ternus carried the ball five times for 24 yards setting Sloup's third 1-yard score of the night to make it 28-7 with 1:38 remaining.

The victory solidified Lakeview's second straight district championship. It's the second time in school history the Vikings won back-to-back district titles with the last coming in 2006-07.

"It's not easy. To accomplish what our kids did (tonight) and last year as well too. Couldn't be more proud," Frenzen said. "We're going to enjoy (tonight), but we want to hang around and play a little bit longer. Our kids are having fun and enjoying it and we just want to keep this going."

Fremarek, who recorded five tackles and one sack, said he always thought they were capable of repeating as district champions.

"A lot of people didn't think we can do it, but it feels really good. We knew we could," Fremarek said. We just knew it would take a lot of hard work. We just put head to the grindstone and it worked out."

Lakeview enters the postseason with a 7-2 record and winners of six straight games. It'll find out its opponent Saturday morning.

It was a frustrating night for the Shamrocks as it mustered 258 total yards and scored just seven points. The offense featured bright moments, but self-inflicted mistakes proved to be costly. On the night, Scotus committed nine penalties for 61 yards.

"I'm proud of our efforts. Our kids played hard. Nobody's questioning how hard our kids played. This one hurts because they gave everything they had," Shamrocks head coach Tyler Linder said. "We had too many self-inflicted wounds with penalties and yards after contact. I'm happy with the effort our guys gave, but I'm not satisfied with the result."

Cielocha completed 9 of 10 passes for 86 yards and rushed for a team-high 84 yards and one touchdown. Jack Faust and Ramaekers combined for 19 carries and 50 yards.

In its three losses, all to winning teams, Scotus has been outscored 104-24. Linder said they can't afford to keep posting scoreless first halves and slow starts.

"When we're not scoring points in the first half, that's a half of football. It's hard to generate momentum in the second half when you got nothing going in the first half. It isn't a lack of effort," Linder said. "We had some drives there, but again when we get into a 2nd-and-22, no offense is geared for that. Again, a lot of self-inflicted wounds. It's just one of those things you go back to work."

Defensively, Faust tackled 16 Vikings to led the team. Cielocha posted six and Luke Wemhoff and Ramaekers tallied four tackles each.

"They (Lakeview) dominated that second half on offense. As a D coordinator, that one stings. We gave up way too many yards in the rushing game," Linder said. "They didn't even have to throw the ball. They were just able to go 5 yards and a cloud of dust, but that's a testament to their guys up front and their tough running backs."

The Shamrocks finished the regular season 6-3 and will await their postseason fate Saturday morning.

"Our future is out of our hands," Linder said. "We got to say a couple of prayers and hope for some things to bounce our way and hopefully we get a crack at this playoff picture and we get another day."