Vikings proud of season after falling to Pierce in state quarterfinals

PIERCE - For the first time since last year's Class C-1 state championship game, the Lakeview Vikings faced Pierce in Friday's C-1 state quarterfinal.

After falling behind 20-0 at halftime, Lakeview mounted a fourth-quarter rally with 23 points in the frame. In the end, the Vikings fell just short in a 33-23 defeat.

"We really faced a lot of adversity. We were down, but so proud with how they fought through that adversity. We had some chances. We had a couple turnovers in the second half that turned the tide and get the momentum going our way," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We just couldn't capitalize, but again the way we finished the game, great job by our kids. Obviously, we wanted to win the game, but so glad with the way the score ended up. If you're going to lose by 10 points to that tremendous football team, I got to feel pretty good about that for our kids."

The Vikings scored all 23 points in the final seven minutes of regulation. Braxton Borer entered the end zone on a shovel pass from Clayton Thomson. After a Pierce score, Owen Bargen capped a 3:03 drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 33-15 following a Borer two-point conversion.

Miguel Cullum kicked a successful onside kick giving the ball back to Lakeview with 1:15 remaining. Thirty seconds later, Bargen scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard run. Landon Ternus punched in the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 10. Pierce ended the game recovering its second onside kick of the game.

Lakeview recorded 283 total yards. Thomson completed 12 of 19 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown. Bargen carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Borer caught eight passes for 75 yards and one touchdown. Turner Halvorsen ended the night with three receptions and 68 yards.

"We ended up well. We had that first drive going and stubbed our toe a little bit and did some nice things in the first half and then they came out and won the third quarter," Frenzen said.

"That was tough, but our ability to bounce back and end the game we did, that was just indicative of our kids of how hard they fight. It starts with our seniors and then goes into the underclassmen. So proud of those kids."

Pierce entered the game averaging 52.7 points per game and 539.3 yards per game. The Bluejays finished the game with a season-low 33 points and 397 total yards.

Quarterback Abram Scholting completed 10 of 15 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Bluejays tailback Keenan Valverde attempted 17 rushes for 73 yards and one touchdown. Ben Brahmer caught six passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. He also threw a 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Max Fremarek led the Vikings with 11 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Borer and Halvorsen recorded nine and eight tackles, respectively. Ternus also recovered a fumble.

The Vikings forced Pierce into 10 third downs, but the Bluejays converted seven of them to extend drives.

"We talked with our kids at halftime that we just needed to start winning third down. We did that more in the second half. They weren't 3rd-and-2s or 3rd-and-3s or 3rd-and-1s," Frenzen said. "They ended up being 3rd-and-5s and that's a little bit more manageable for our kids. We did some better things in the second half."

Scholting opened the scoring for the Bluejays on a 16-yard touchdown run with 9:16 left in the opening quarter. On its first possession of the game, the Vikings drove the ball to the Pierce 24 before they fumbled the ball on a 4th-and-7.

Pierce ended the first quarter on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Scholting to Deon Watts. Valverde scored the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 14-0.

After a Lakeview punt, Pierce conducted a 15-play, 90-yard drive that took 8 minutes off the clock. It converted a third and a fourth down as Scholting completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Karter Wolfe with 35 seconds left in the half.

Before the end of the half, the Vikings drove to the Bluejays 24 but Thomson was sacked on the final play. In the second half after a turnover on downs, Ternus recovered a Pierce fumble setting up the Vikings at their own 45.

Lakeview ended up going three-and-out on the possession. On the ensuing Pierce drive, the Vikings forced a turnover on downs. The Vikings once again drove inside the Bluejays' 30, but they turned it over on downs following a 3-yard completion on 4th-and-6.

Scholting connected with Brahmer on a 44-yard touchdown completion with 9:39 remaining to put the Bluejays ahead 26-0.

The Vikings ended the season 8-3. Frenzen said it was a special year.

"Nobody expected our kids to come out and put together this run like they did except our kids and our coaches. We just gave them a couple goals and one of the main goals is let's just keep improving each and every week. Our kids did that. I felt that they improved each and every week," he said. "We improved (tonight). We took a team, stood in there and traded punches with them for four quarters. Just fought our tails off."

Eleven seniors played their final high school football game Friday night. They played a vital role in last year's state championship and delivering playoff wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

"They're a fun group. Our seniors are so coachable. They want to be good. They want to do things the right way. They're good on and off the field," Frenzen said. "Just so pleased with how this season went for them because you want years like this with good kids and we have good kids. Just glad to see them get to the quarters and have a shot at an excellent football team like this."

Lakeview will return the majority of its roster in 2023 after qualifying for the playoffs back-to-back years for the first time since 2016-17. Frenzen said the biggest thing will be for the players to continue competing in winter and spring sports.

"Hopefully that happens and obviously we got to hit the weight room and do things the right way off the field as well too," Frenzen said. "We do have some pieces to the puzzle, but again we got to continue to find ways to compete, find ways to get stronger and faster and then get our younger kids to step up."