Vikings ready to rise to the moment

Pressure? Hype? Confidence? Dread? There are emotions aplenty for Lakeview football this fall.

For a team that returns all but one starter on offense and all but two on defense, preseason attention has been regular and full of lofty forecasts. That kind of attention can inspire a variety of responses.

Not so for coach Kurt Frenzen. Lakeview has had buildup to seasons before, maybe not as much as this, but it's not unfamiliar territory. In the past, it might have meant more. But after two decades on the job, Frenzen isn't about to be swayed by recognition handed out in mid-August.

Whether the Vikings embrace the limelight or shun its glow, Frenzen said there are bigger things to consider than how the team responds to the spotlight. In 2021, he says, everything will come down to whether or not Lakeview can make the plays when it matters most.

The Vikings can enjoy their status as a title contender or ignore the trappings of notoriety; neither one really matters to Frenzen. Rising to the moment when it arrives will determine whether Lakeview football can be historic in 2021.