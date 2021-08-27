Vikings ready to rise to the moment

Pressure? Hype? Confidence? Dread? There are emotions aplenty for Lakeview football this fall.
For a team that returns all but one starter on offense and all but two on defense, preseason attention has been regular and full of lofty forecasts. That kind of attention can inspire a variety of responses.
Not so for coach Kurt Frenzen. Lakeview has had buildup to seasons before, maybe not as much as this, but it's not unfamiliar territory. In the past, it might have meant more. But after two decades on the job, Frenzen isn't about to be swayed by recognition handed out in mid-August.
Whether the Vikings embrace the limelight or shun its glow, Frenzen said there are bigger things to consider than how the team responds to the spotlight. In 2021, he says, everything will come down to whether or not Lakeview can make the plays when it matters most.
The Vikings can enjoy their status as a title contender or ignore the trappings of notoriety; neither one really matters to Frenzen. Rising to the moment when it arrives will determine whether Lakeview football can be historic in 2021.
"We have an experienced team that's been through a lot of tough situations," Frenzen said "We've had good things work out for us in those situations. Other times, those things haven't gone our way the last couple of years. That's one thing we're really focusing on - trying to get over the hump."
Perhaps it's back-to-back 4-5 seasons with long-losing steaks that have humbled Lakeview into avoiding the hype. That's part of it. Drilling down deeper into those seasons will reveal two games each year, Frenzen said, that the Vikings failed to turn in their favor.
In all four, the victory was there for the taking. Lakeview failed, started or continued into losing skids and saw playoff hopes slip further and further away.
At Wayne in 2019, a missed field goal at the end of regulation meant overtime and a loss in the second extra period when Lakeview failed on a 2-point conversion. The next week at home against Wahoo Neumann, Lakeview led 21-14 in the second half but allowed the next two scores.
Last season, again up at Wayne, another missed fourth-quarter field goal turned into a 14-11 loss. Lakeview had a 14-13 lead at the start of the fourth the next week at Lincoln Christian but lost when the Crusaders put together a scoring drive and the Vikings failed on their own.
Granted, football games are rarely won or lost on one play. But when that one play that seems to matter most has arisen, the Vikings simply haven't made it.
To counter that, Frenzen and the staff have inserted more competitive situations into practice. There's a constant emphasis on consequences, good and bad, depending on the outcome. It's all an attempt to proactively make the breaks rather than hoping for the best.
"We haven't spent one second talking about (preseason expectations)," Frenzen said. "The coaching catch phrase today is, 'embrace the process,' and that's what we're doing."
That was beneficial last season when Lakeview was 1-5. Instead of overreacting to dire straits, Lakeview kept its head down and went back to work. Frenzen met with quarterback Kolby Blaser and found an agreement on what works best for him to make the offense successful. The defense, which had mostly carried the team through the first month, was beginning to falter. But both units began to find more consistency. An identity was formed.
Turner Halvorsen made a play at North Bend on a kickoff and the turnaround was set in motion. Lakeview won that game and the next two in dominant fashion.
Blaser, Halvorsen and eight other members of the offense return. Brock Mahoney and Landon Ternus will likely alternate possessions at fullback. Adam Van Cleave, Cooper Tessendorf and Mason Viergutz are part of the running back/wingback/tight end group. Halvorsen, along with Mason Klug, welcome Braxton Borer to the receiving corps after he was out all of last year with an injury.
Up front, Zach Anderson, Ashton Stubbert, Eli Osten, Jaeden Jenkinson and Jorge Garcia return for an offensive line that came together midway through 2020. Travis and Hunter Schoch plus Lyle Kudron will have a role on the line on both sides of the ball. Everyone just mentioned will also be on defense. Dan Carnes, a transfer, is part of the mix as well.
"We've just got to focus on the task at hand. It's probably coachspeak, but that's the fact," Frenzen said. "We haven't really talked about anything other than that because there's really nothing to talk about at this time."
Lakeview will find out right away whether or not it can have success in the big moments. Boys Town figures to be a more difficult challenge than a year ago. A trip to top-ranked Pierce awaits in Week 2 followed by a third straight matchup, this time at home, against Wayne.
Lincoln Christian, ranked No. 9 in the preseason by the Journal Star, comes to Columbus in Week 4. Central City, slotted at No. 8, hosts Lakeview in Week 5. The year finished up with alternating away/home games against West Point-Beemer, North Bend, Schuyler and Scotus.
"I think if we continue to focus on what we can do better, good things are going to happen for this team. The minute we start varying from that or getting wrapped in something else, we're setting ourselves up for disappointment," Frenzen said. "...If we just focus on the game that week, and being 1-0 that week, they're going to have a chance to be very successful this year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him at sports@columbustelegram.com.