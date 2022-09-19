Vikings reestablishes line of scrimmage in shutout win

Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said the main focus last week in practice was working on assignments with the offensive and defensive lines after Boone Central controlled both lines of scrimmages in Week 3.

The practice time paid off Friday night as the Vikings shut out St. Paul 21-0 behind 271 rushing yards. On defense, the team sacked Wildcats quarterback Bryce Knapp five times and limited them to just 143 total yards.

"I think we took a big step forward as far as being physical, getting on blocks and staying on blocks on offense. It was definitely a big improvement. Defensively and offensively, I thought we were really good with our assignments," Frenzen said. "I thought we played a pretty clean game overall. Special teams, we didn't have a lot of special teams plays out there, but when we did I thought we executed at a high level."

Landon Ternus led the Vikings offense with eight carries for 166 yards and one touchdown. Derek Line rushed the ball a team-high 14 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.

"It was good to see our backs really come in and do a nice job getting tough yards," Frenzen said. "It wasn't like it was green grass run through all the time, so it was good to see them run behind their pads."

Brenden Sloup completed 7 of 10 passes for 43 yards and one touchdown. Turner Halvorsen caught four passes for 17 yards and one touchdown. Braxton Borer totaled 26 receiving yards on three receptions.

Max Fremarek posted a career-high four sacks to go with 11 tackles. Ternus recorded eight tackles and one sack. Borer ended with eight tackles and one pass breakup.

"Mac (Fremarek) first and foremost has a high motor. Max's effort definitely carries the day for him and he combines that with really good athleticism," Frenzen said. "Just love seeing the production we're getting out of Max at defensive end this year."

Knapp completed just four of 10 passes for 45 yards. He also rushed the ball 21 times for 49 yards. John Placke, who ran for 147 yards in Week 3 at Scotus, posted just 25 yards on seven carries. As a team, St. Paul averaged just 2.7 yards per rush.

"They have really good athletes. They kind of switched things up a little bit. They showed a little bit of spread against Scotus, but not a lot. Against us, that's pretty much what they were in the whole time," Frenzen said. "We had prepped a lot for a lot wishbone and they came out and did a lot of spread, so we had to adjust on the fly a little bit. I thought our kids did a great job. Our defensive staff did a great job getting adjustments done."

Lakeview scored one touchdown in each of the first three quarters. With 9:13 remaining in the first quarter, Landon Ternus broke through for a 55-yard touchdown run.

In the second quarter, Sloup completed a 6-yard pass to Halvorsen to double the lead to 14-0 with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter. The lead grew to 21-0 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Derek Line with 2:58 left in the third.

Lakeview gained 12 first downs, two more than the Wildcats. It was 5 for 10 on third down while limiting St. Paul to 4 of 13 on third down.

The Vikings improved to 2-2 as they enter district play. On Friday, they'll host Wahoo.

"I think for the most part we've been able to improve each week. They haven't taken big steps backwards at any point in time, so that's good to see," Frenzen said. "We're just going to have to continue to do the same thing moving forward heading into this next game."