Vikings return both fronts for '21

The Lakeview offensive line was a source of constant frustration through the first five weeks of 2020. No matter what plays coach Kurt Frenzen called or how he moved players around, the Vikings continued to lose traction week after week.

The constant refrain was: 'Do your job.' There was, Frenzen said, too much overthinking rather than reacting and playing.

A solid start at Boys Town was the peak that lead into a downhill trend of fewer and fewer rushing yards and a five-game losing skid. However, at the end of that skid, Lakeview saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

Though the Vikings only managed 122 rushing yards against eventual district champion West Point-Beemer, they averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Players were finally locked into their positions and the output increased to the point where Lakeview rolled up 374 yards against Scotus, ran the ball 57 times and averaged 6.6 yards per carry just three weeks later.

Every member of the offensive and defensive lines returns, giving Frenzen a luxury he's never experienced in his 20 years at the helm. With a better understanding of how to compete and how to win, Lakeview linemen are eager to continue growing into a dominant force that dictates the outcomes of games.