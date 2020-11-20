Vikings return both fronts for '21

The Lakeview offensive line was a source of constant frustration through the first five weeks of 2020. No matter what plays coach Kurt Frenzen called or how he moved players around, the Vikings continued to lose traction week after week.
The constant refrain was: 'Do your job.' There was, Frenzen said, too much overthinking rather than reacting and playing.
A solid start at Boys Town was the peak that lead into a downhill trend of fewer and fewer rushing yards and a five-game losing skid. However, at the end of that skid, Lakeview saw the light at the end of the tunnel.
Though the Vikings only managed 122 rushing yards against eventual district champion West Point-Beemer, they averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Players were finally locked into their positions and the output increased to the point where Lakeview rolled up 374 yards against Scotus, ran the ball 57 times and averaged 6.6 yards per carry just three weeks later.
Every member of the offensive and defensive lines returns, giving Frenzen a luxury he's never experienced in his 20 years at the helm. With a better understanding of how to compete and how to win, Lakeview linemen are eager to continue growing into a dominant force that dictates the outcomes of games.
"I’ve never had, ever, on both sides of the ball where we have every linemen on our depth chart coming back, which is insane," Frenzen said. "That in itself is crazy."
The five that Lakeview settled on, from left tackle across the front to right tackle were: Zach Anderson, Ashton Stubbert, Eli Osten, Jaden Jenkinson and Jorge Garcia. When the year began, Osten played some guard, Stubbert some center and various other combinations.
Stubbert is the only underclassman in a group of four other juniors. Jenkinson and Osten began to take varsity reps last season. The other three were mostly new to the field.
Following growing pains early on, that unit looks ready to lead Lakeview back to the playoffs. The last four games provides some evidence why - 990 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns and a 7.2-per-carry average.
"When those things are happening, your offensive line up front is getting something done," Frenzen said. "It’s exciting to see those type of things take root again. We all know you’ve got to have a great offensive line to have a special season. They showed some big-time signs at the end of this year they could be a special offensive line this next season."
The amount of experience Lakeview returns will give the Vikings a chance to build depth - an element state finalist Pierce has made a hallmark of its punishing run attack.
Ideally, Frenzen finds a handful of players that can create a 2:1 ratio of snaps in the first half allowing fresh bodies up front and consistent physicality.
"But are our second guys going to compete hard enough to push guys that are considered returning starters?" Frenzen asked. "If that happens, we can create that competitiveness, and good things are going to be happening for us."
There's tremendous growth potential defensively as well. The five mentioned and their potential backups must now take it upon themselves to become bigger, faster and stronger, Frenzen said, as well as challenge each other and their teammates.
"We’ve got a chance to be a pretty good football team and a chance to do some special things next year. But we’re not good enough to show up next fall and expect to run the table just because we’re a year older and a year wiser. We’ve got to bring the physical attributes with that as well," Frenzen said.
"There's a lot of good teams in C-1; a lot of good coaches. What makes the difference is the work in the weight room, competing in other sports, developing leadership, developing culture. If those things happen, we'll be all right."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
