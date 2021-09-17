Vikings right the ship, crush Crusaders

There was no need to panic, and coach Kurt Frenzen said the past was never discussed. But regardless of how Lakeview dealt with last week's loss, there were obvious parallels to the past two seasons.

This time, the Vikings regained their footing and put the season back on track in a 49-8 win over Lincoln Christian at home on Friday.

After the Crusaders drove 80 yards and took the lead on a fourth-down touchdown then subsequent two-point conversion, Lakeview scored the final 42 points and kept Lincoln Christian off the scoreboard.

The offense generated 414 yards of offense, picked up 287 on the ground and quarterback Kolby Blaser ran for 109 yards on two scores as Lakeview evened its record to 2-2. The defense allowed just 133, seven total first downs and forced two turnovers.

The Vikings started 3-0 in 2019 then let back-to-back losses turn into five in a row. They were 1-0 a year ago when losses to Pierce and Wayne spiraled down into another five-game skid.

Lakeview was, again, coming off tough losses to the Bluejays and Blue Devils when the Crusaders came to town.