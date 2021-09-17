Vikings right the ship, crush Crusaders

There was no need to panic, and coach Kurt Frenzen said the past was never discussed. But regardless of how Lakeview dealt with last week's loss, there were obvious parallels to the past two seasons.
This time, the Vikings regained their footing and put the season back on track in a 49-8 win over Lincoln Christian at home on Friday.
After the Crusaders drove 80 yards and took the lead on a fourth-down touchdown then subsequent two-point conversion, Lakeview scored the final 42 points and kept Lincoln Christian off the scoreboard.
The offense generated 414 yards of offense, picked up 287 on the ground and quarterback Kolby Blaser ran for 109 yards on two scores as Lakeview evened its record to 2-2. The defense allowed just 133, seven total first downs and forced two turnovers.
The Vikings started 3-0 in 2019 then let back-to-back losses turn into five in a row. They were 1-0 a year ago when losses to Pierce and Wayne spiraled down into another five-game skid.
Lakeview was, again, coming off tough losses to the Bluejays and Blue Devils when the Crusaders came to town.
"It was more in line with what we were hoping to see this year, definitely," Frenzen said. "I think it starts at the top. Our coaching staff was not pleased with our performance last week. We really addressed some issues and made sure we were putting our players in position to be successful. We looked at ourselves first, made those adjustments and the kids did a good job getting locked in."
Lakeview took the opening kickoff from the Lincoln Christian 47 thanks to a solid return from Adam Van Cleave and put together a nine-play scoring drive that ended with Blaser's 5-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Tessendorf.
Lincoln Christian, a triple option offense, gave Lakeview a slightly different look than it had shown on film and used that initial confusion to go 80 yards and bleed nearly seven minutes off the clock. Ethan Berrier capped the possession on a touchdown from inside the one on fourth down then Luke Penrod carried it for the two-point conversion and an 8-7 lead with 52.1 seconds left in the first quarter.
Lakeview responded in just five plays when Blaser hit Adam Van Cleave for a short throw down the line that turned into a 24-yard touchdown. The defense came up with a three-and-out, and the game quickly turned.
Blaser made it 21-8 on a 31-yard touchdown run with nine minutes left in the half, the defense made another stop and Blaser raced 64 yards for a score and a 28-8 lead.
It stayed that way until early in the third Van Cleave found the end zone on a 12-yard run. Blaser hit Mason Viergutz for a 58-yard touchdown pass with 6:01 left in the third. Brock Mahoney went in from 3 yards out to end the scoring with 3:26 left in the third.
Lincoln Christian only had 53 yards and two more first downs after its opening touchdown drive.
"We wanted more consistency from the defense, and I think we got that tonight," Frenzen said. "We settled in and barely let them have a first down. Offensively, we had moments during the course of the first three games where we looked pretty good. But tonight was probably the consistency that were looking for on that side of the ball, too."
Blaser finished 5 for 8 throwing with 118 yards and three touchdowns. His 103 rush yards came on just eight carries for an average of 12.9 per carry. Van Cleave picked up 67 on four carries with one score and caught two passes for 33 and another. Van Cleave also had five tackles defensively. Jorge Garcia led on that side of the ball with six stops, Brock Mahoney had a fumble recovery and Landon Ternus picked off a pass.
"Kolby was pretty solid in his reads in the passing game and his reads in our option game," Frenzen said. "He did a tremendous job, settled in and played well."
Lakeview travels to Central City in Week 5 to face a 1-3 Bison team coming off a 46-35 loss to Boone Central.
"We approach it just like we did last week," Frenzen said. "... We keep that same formula we used last week and keep moving forward."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.