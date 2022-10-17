Vikings roll past Arlington for fifth straight win

Lakeview ran rampant Friday night, rushing for 408 yards en route to a 56-13 win over Arlington in the final home game of the regular season.

Landon Ternus led the Vikings offense with four carries, 109 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, they averaged 13.6 yards per carry with eight different rushers.

"I thought our kids really came together well up front and did a nice job on the offensive line. Our backs did a really good job of breaking some arm tackles and got some great yards after contact," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "It's something that's been a common theme in our winning streak here and it's something that's going to have to continue if we want to continue to build and have a great finish."

Clayton Thomson completed 6 of 9 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer each caught three passes for 37 yards. Halvorsen was on the receiving end of a 20-yard touchdown reception.

Defensively, Lakeview limited Arlington 173 total yards. The Eagles averaged 3.5 yards per carry and 6.9 yards per pass completion.

Yordi Dominguez recorded a team-high eight tackles. Derek Line ended the day with six tackles and Max Fremarek finished with five tackles. Borer and Blake Rathbone each intercepted Arlington quarterback Cooper Staats.

"They came out and did a little bit more spread than what we've seen, so we had to adjust a little bit. They had run some spread, but not as much. Credit to Arlington. Thought they did some nice things," Frenzen said. "We adjusted though and played some really good defense after the first drive they had. I thought our younger guys came in and did well too. We got a couple of interceptions and we were able to get plus in the turnover ratio, so those things were good to have."

Ternus opened the scoring with 14-yard touchdown run with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter. After an Arlington passing touchdown tied the game at 7-7, the Vikings scored 42 unanswered points to break the game open.

Borer returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for the Vikings touchdown to put them back ahead 14-7. Halvorsen's touchdown reception from Thomson closed out the scoring in the first quarter.

Ternus reached the end zone on runs of 59 and 16 yards to extend the Lakeview lead to 35-7. Owen Bargen sent the Vikings into the locker room with a 42-7 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run.

In the second half, Miguel Cullum rushed into the end zone on a 12-yard run and Jordan Simons scored his first touchdown of the season, a 20-yard run with 5:41 remaining in regulation.

"It meant a lot for our kids to play well and get our seniors a proper sendoff at least from our last regular season home game," Frenzen said. "Just really proud with how the kids came out and played Friday."

The Vikings improved to 6-2 and 4-0 in district play. They'll prepare to face Scotus Central Catholic on Friday.

"For the most part, we've been moving forward and improving each week. Hopefully we can continue to trend up again," Frenzen said. "Just really pleased with how they're coming to practice each day trying to get better and trying to improve."