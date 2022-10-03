Vikings rout Schuyler behind balanced rushing attack

Lakeview dominated Schuyler 60-0 on Friday for its third straight win. The Vikings controlled both sides of the ball, rushing for 354 rushing yards. Defensively, they limited the Warriors to just 28 yards of total offense and three first downs.

Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen said he felt the offense and defense took another step forward.

"Overall, obviously got a passing grade. We're trying to take some big strides forward and we'll continue to do that," Frenzen said. "This last week we did take a step forward, but probably not to the degree we wanted to see our team."

Ten Vikings recorded at least 10 rushing yards. Trevor Sloup led the group with 11 carries, 86 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Rathbone posted seven carries for 65 yards and Landon Ternus ended the night with five rushes, 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Owen Bargen and Derek Line posted 37 rushing yards with Line reaching the end zone once. Jakob Tenski and Braxton Borer each scored a rushing touchdown.

"We had a lot of guys get touches, which is great. Two freshmen ended up being our leading rushers, so really pleased with the effort that those guys had," Frenzen said. "Another guy who stood out with the younger guys is Jordan Simons. He had a couple long runs called back. Very pleased with his effort too."

In his first start at quarterback, Clayton Thomson completed 4 of 7 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. He completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Turner Halvorsen and a 4-yard pass to Borer.

It was the second straight week Thomson took the bulk of the snaps as the Lakeview signal caller.

"This is definitely good to have just for him to continue to hone in on the skills and get comfortable with the offense," Frenzen said.

Yordi Dominguez led the Vikings defense with six tackles and one fumble recovery. Max Fremarek posted four tackles and one fumble recovery. Niels Schmidt and Blake Rathbone intercepted Warriors quarterback Danny Maiz once.

Maiz completed four passes for 16 yards and the team gained 12 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

Frenzen said he challenged the defense to create more turnovers and he said he felt they did that.

"I thought we were rallying to the football really well," he said. "It needs to continue to grow and be great too."

Lakeview scored 33 points in the first quarter including 26 points in under three minutes. Borer's 12-yard run into the end zone opened the scoring with 7:01 on the clock. Just 34 seconds later, the Vikings extended the lead to 13-0 on Halvorsen's receiving touchdown.

Ternus scampered into the end zone on a 14-yard run for Lakeview's third touchdown of the game. Borer's 4-yard touchdown catch and a 5-yard score from Ternus concluded the first-quarter scoring.

Line and Tenski each punched the ball into the end zone on runs inside the 5-yard line to grow the Vikings lead to 46-0 in the second quarter.

Sloup scored both Lakeview touchdowns in the second half. The freshman scored on runs of 12 and 25 yards.

Frenzen said it was great to get the younger players a chance to play in a varsity game.

"It was great to just get all of our guys out there just for the simple fact that these guys are working their tails off and to have the opportunity to experience the Friday night lights is awesome," Frenzen said. It just adds a good energy and vibe to our team this point in the season."

Lakeview improved to 4-2 and 2-0 in district play. The Vikings will host Douglas County West, who fell at Scotus Central Catholic Friday 14-6.

"We need to continue to attack things we need to work on. We've got a few things ... definitely by no means a finished product. We have a lot of work to do," Frenzen said. "We just need to do that and how do you do that, you have a great week of practice. I challenged our guys that we need to have four really good days and we can't have any letdowns at any point of time during the week."