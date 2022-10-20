Vikings, Shamrocks square off in high-stakes showdown

Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic are set to battle Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

Both teams enter with a 6-2 record, but the lone difference is the Vikings' undefeated district record of 4-0. Scotus stumbled against Wahoo on Oct. 7 31-10 after the Vikings' defeated the Warriors 14-10 on a late touchdown on Sept. 23.

With a win on Friday, the Vikings will capture the Class C1-3 district title.

"Every year when the year starts, if you look at that end-of-the-season game and think if you can still be in the district title hunt and still in the playoff hunt and have the opportunity to play your crosstown rival in the process, you'll feel like you've had a pretty good year and put yourself in position to really finish strong," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "That's the case this year and couldn't be more excited to have that opportunity."

The Shamrocks bounced back last week with a 56-0 win at Schuyler. They enter Friday looking to solidify a playoff spot and improve their seeding in the playoffs.

"All of our goals are still in place. We still have a shot at a district title. Still have high hopes to make it in the playoffs, but that's all made possible with a win against Lakeview," Scotus head coach Tyler Linder said. "If you don't accomplish that goal, all the other goals are in jeopardy. You don't need a lot of motivation when it's Lakeview week anyway, so we feel confident we're getting healthy. We're full strength again for the first time in a couple weeks."

Both squads experienced growing pains with a large number of inexperienced starters stepping into the lineup.

Lakeview lost four of its five starters on the offensive line. After a Week 3 loss at Boone Central in which the Cardinals dominated the line of scrimmage, the Vikings O-line regrouped.

Since then, they've reeled off five straight wins with the team averaging 248.2 rushing yards per game. In the last three games, the Vikings gained at least 300 yards on the ground.

Providing the senior leadership on the offensive line is senior Ashton Stubbert, who said the growth has been enormous.

"We're playing together. We're playing physical. We're playing 100% effort every play," Stubbert said. "We're playing for each other. That's why we're doing so well right now."

The offensive line has also provided running lanes for tailbacks Landon Ternus, Owen Bargen and Derek Line.

"Since the Boone Central game, we didn't get a lot of rushing yards that game, but since then, it's been a lot of green grass and a lot of great gaps," Bargen said. "You look back at the film and it's just night and day. They've been playing amazing."

Shamrocks senior Trenton Cielocha returned as the starting quarterback. The second-year starter paces a Scotus offense that's averaged 281.6 yards per game.

"We've changed it up a bit and went more into a passing scheme, so I feel we depend on our receivers a lot more, but I think we'll have an efficient offense this Friday," Cielocha said.

In the backfield, Henry Ramaekers and Jack Faust have presented a 1-2 punch in their first season as the lead backs. The duo's combined for 1,033 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

"It's nice to be able to hand the ball off to someone when the passing game isn't working that night or if I'm just off," Cielocha said.

Scotus' defense, led by Faust, Ramaekers and Cielocha, have held opponents to 6.5 points per game in its six wins this season.

"Defensively, we've played pretty good this year," Faust said. "Against better offenses like Pierce and Wahoo, we've kind of struggled, so we need to kind of fix that against Lakeview, but overall we've been playing pretty well this year."

The Vikings, in their six wins, have limited opponent scoring to 8.7 points per game.

"Since Week 1, we've always been big on our defense is always going to be tough. We're a tough-nose defensive team and mainly because we have guys flying around," Bargen said. "We've always got 11 guys to the ball, always chasing, always doing their job and that's a big part of it."

Both teams eye their seventh win of the season and enter the playoffs with momentum.

"It's always a very competitive game. Big rivalry game. Both teams are always super excited. You can tell," Bargen said. "Always bashing heads and we're always super competitive with them. I think no matter what it is, it's going to be a competitive game."

Linder said the Shamrocks have to play physical and limit their mistakes.

"I'm a big believer that most games are lost rather than won, so we have to take care of ourselves. We got to take care of the football. We got to force them into some difficult situations and force them to make some mistakes," Linder said. "The hidden yardage is going to be huge. Whoever has field position is likely to come out on top, but the team that wins the turnover margin is really going to be the team that ends up with a victory."

Frenzen said turnovers and field positions will dictate who emerges victorious Friday night.

"We need to be plus in the turnover ratio. Field position needs to be on our side," Frenzen said. "We can't be coming out from the shadows of our own goal posts all night, so we're going to need to be able to do that. If those things happen, you feel like you got a shot to get that. Hopefully, that'll come through for us."