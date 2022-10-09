Vikings smash DC West on the ground in blowout win

Lakeview imposed its will on Douglas County West Friday night rushing for 302 yards in a 49-14 victory.

Three Viking running backs rushed for at least 50 yards. Landon Ternus led all players with 10 carries, 145 yards and three touchdowns. Owen Bargen posted 76 yards and scored twice. Derek Line tallied 50 yards.

Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said with the trio and Miguel Cullum producing in the running game, it allows them to spread the wealth and not have to rely on one player.

"We've been able to get him (Ternus) in the second, third level through this winning streak that we've been on. When we get him on a linebacker, get him on a safety, we've got a good shot of being successful and that's been the case over the last couple weeks," Frenzen said. "Not only does it start up front, but he's got to have good blocks on the outside with the receivers and running back.

"Owen Bargen's been running really tough. So has Derek Line, so between those three guys, they're rushing at 30-something times a game. Our ability to not just rely on Landon the whole time has been an effective part of our offense as well."

The Lakeview offensive line was challenged after its Week 3 loss to Boone Central after, Frenzen said, he thought the O-line was dominated.

During the team's four-game winning streak, the Vikings averaged 251.5 yards per game. They've gained at least 300 yards on the ground for the second straight game.

"They keep improving and that's going to be key moving forward. It's going to be crucial for us to keep finding ways to fine-tune what we do fundamentally up front. I think our kids have done a really good job of that," Ternus said. "We're by no means a finished product and we have a great deal to work on. We're going to keep addressing things in practice and hopefully see it pay dividends on game night."

Douglas County West gained just 153 yards in the defeat. The Falcons carried the football 27 times for just 19 yards as the longest run of the game was 7 yards.

Yordi Dominguez, Max Fremarek and Ternus posted seven tackles each. Ternus sacked DC West quarterback Jonas Meairs-Richman twice. Fremarek recovered a fumble for the game's lone takeaway.

It was the first time since Week 3 that the Vikings allowed an offensive touchdown.

The Vikings scored the first 21 points of the game. In the first quarter, Ternus scored touchdown runs of 19 and 8 yards. Bargen scored the first of two touchdowns with 11:24 left in the second quarter on a 7-yard carry.

After a Falcons touchdown, Ternus entered the end zone for the third time on a 12-yard run with 5:00 remaining in the half to propel Lakeview to a 28-6 halftime lead.

Lakeview scored two third-quarter touchdowns to extend its lead to 42-6. Bargen scored on a 6-yard run with 9:18 on the clock. Clayton Thomson threw his only touchdown of the night to Turner Halvorsen for a 4-yard score with 3:25 remaining.

DC West scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Braxton Borer returned it 82 yards to the house for the final score of the night.

"I thought we had a really complete game obviously. Offensively, really consistent night running the ball and doing a lot in the passing game. When we did, it was effective and efficient. Special teams, really solid night," Frenzen said. "Defensively, outside of two plays, we had a really great night on defense. We just had a couple breakdowns defensively. Outside of that, it was a really good night. Won all three phases of the game and when you put it together like that, good things happen."

The Vikings improved to 5-2 and 3-0 in district play. With Scotus Central Catholic suffering a 31-10 defeat to Wahoo on Friday, the Vikings moved into the district lead with two games remaining. They control their own destiny with winless Arlington up next on Friday before it's rivalry matchup at Scotus on Oct. 21.

"We've been able to not make it much about our opponent and more about us. We've done our best to just make sure we're trying to get better at what we're doing," Frenzen said. "Be a better version of ourselves and that's going to need to continue if we want to keep going down the road we're going right now."