Lakeview football hosted the No. 1 team in Class C-1 Boone Central Friday night seeking its second straight win.

The Vikings forced three Cardinal turnovers on a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception, but the offense couldn't cash in on those opportunities as the offense struggled to sustain drives in a 35-0 defeat.

"I thought we had a great deal of fight. We had some opportunities. We just got to take advantage of those opportunities when they present themselves. We just weren't consistent in that fact, but we did some better things (tonight)," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "The score is not what we wanted at this point of time, but at the same respect I thought our kids fought their tails off and made them earn everything they got."

Lakeview finished the game with just six first downs as it punted on eight of its nine drives. The Cardinals' 36-yard line was the deepest the offense drove to all game.

The Vikings recorded six three-and-outs and finished with 137 total yards. Junior quarterback Clayton Thomson completed 11-of-19 passes for 52 yards. Thomson's longest completion went for 9 yards.

On the ground, senior Derek Line rushed the ball 13 times for a team-high 38 yards. Sophomore Trevor Sloup gained 24 yards as Lakeview averaged 3.3 yards per carry on the ground.

Frenzen said the margin of error is small playing a team like Boone Central.

"I thought we had a couple of seams in there in which he (Line) hit. They're starting to gel a little bit" Frenzen said. "I was really proud with how they fought and how they scratched and clawed and got after it (tonight) up front and Derek in the backfield. I thought Yordi (Dominguez) had some nice lead blocks. Trevor Sloup slipped and run in there too."

Boone Central recorded 416 total yards of offense with most of its damage coming through the air.

Cardinals senior James Fogleman completed a 41-yard pass to senior Kolton Rasmussen to set up an 11-yard touchdown run by senior Hank Hudson for the opening score of the game.

On Boone Central's second drive, Fogleman connected with senior Brant Benes for a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lakeview defense would shut out the Cardinals until late in the third quarter forcing two takeaways and a turnover on downs in between the touchdown drives.

Line recovered a fumble lost by Boone Central senior Parker Borer with 9:48 left in the second quarter. The Vikings punted following a three-and-out on the next drive.

Vikings senior Yordi Dominguez picked up a fumble from Cardinals wide receiver Jaxon Lipker to put the ball back in their hands with 5:08 remaining. Lakeview drove to its own 46-yard line before time expired in the first half.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 21-0 with 3:55 left in the third on a 34-yard touchdown catch by senior Caden Stokes from Fogleman.

After a Lakeview punt, junior Jacob Dawson intercepted Fogleman on a deep ball along the sideline for his first career interception.

Lakeview drove the ball to the Cardinals' 48-yard line, but a 53-yard scoop and score by Boone Central senior Ben Reilly made it 28-0 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

A 22-yard touchdown catch on a screen by Borer put the finishing touches on the Cardinals win.

Dominguez led the Vikings with eight tackles. Thomson totaled seven tackles and senior Henry Renner posted five tackles.

"Just field position wise we didn't help our defense out. We didn't pick up first downs and we got to get better on that side of the ball," Frenzen said. "Special teams was pretty decent tonight. We had some opportunities. We just have to take full advantage of them when they're there."

For the second straight year, Lakeview dropped to 1-2. The Vikings have battled two of the top state title contenders in non-district play in Ashland-Greenwood and Boone Central.

Last year, Lakeview rattled off six consecutive wins following its defeat to Boone Central. They'll hope to repeat that pattern beginning Friday when it hosts St. Paul.

"I hope we take full advantage of this tough schedule we got. We got to look at ourselves as a coaching staff and see what we can do to put our kids in a better position to be successful," Frenzen said. "Right now we're just not moving the ball like we need to offensively. I got to try to figure out, as a coach, what I can do to help our offense gel a little bit more."