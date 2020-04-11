'We had no answer for Dillon Loschen'

Dillon Loschen trudged into a Saturday morning film session at Columbus High in October of 2010 feeling the effects from the night before. He was bruised and battered after a historic performance but nonetheless still smiling thanks to a 35-34 CHS win at Lincoln Northeast.
No one quite knew the scope of his performance afterward. Everyone was aware he had carried the ball often, but it wasn't until that Saturday morning when all the statistics had been totaled that he understood the significance of what he had accomplished.
His final line read 55 carries and 353 yards - numbers that still stand as single-game school records.
Not one to want to talk about himself, even to this day, he appreciated the acknowledgment from coaches and teammates but wanted to move on. There was still work to do.
Columbus High had just won its sixth game of the year, second in a row and was in the midst of a playoff run.
The week before at home, CHS upset No. 2 Lincoln Southeast.
The Discoverers went on to qualify for the playoffs that year and win at Bellevue West before a loss to Burke sent the team home with a 7-4 final record.
In the fifth season under Craig Williams, it was the second time the program had made the playoffs and the first with seven or more wins.
In the 14 years Williams has guided the ship, there have been few teams like that 2010 group and few players like Dillon Loschen.
Whether it was Northeast on that night, Southeast the week before or five other games Columbus added to the win column, afterward opposing coaches all sang the same tune: 'We just didn't have an answer for Dillon Loschen.'
No home under center
Loschen began his high school career as a quarterback. Even by the end of his career he stood just 5-10, 185 pounds and didn't give the impression of a bruising ball carrier. Thus, it seemed best as a freshman to try him as a signal-caller. He didn't like it, and he wasn't good at it. Before long he was moved to running back but never seriously considered as much of a future option.
As a sophomore, he started to earn some playing time in varsity games as a safety. By the end of the year, thanks to his training and a handful of injuries, he was returning punts and kickoffs while earning a few handoffs in the backfield.
At the start of his junior year, though still anything but a physical specimen, Williams and the coaching staff had no choice but to start him at tailback. Though not the fastest, Loschen had an edge to his game that the Discoverers needed.
"Dillon was the toughest football player that we’ve been around, and I’ve been here as an assistant coach since 2000," Williams said. "He wasn’t the biggest guy, about 185 pounds, but he just, flat out, outworked everybody at practice, he outworked everybody in the weight room. Mentally he was tough; competitive as heck."
His toughness had such an effect on the team that Williams often singled him out for harsh criticism during practice. Understanding that in order to get the attention of the group, it was best to go after the group's leader, Loschen suffered through several tongue-lashings.
After practice, Williams always caught up with his starting running back to ensure he knew the purpose of his verbal beatings.
"He'd say, 'I understand what you're doing, coach,'" Williams remembered. "'I can handle it.'"
Columbus went 3-6 in Loschen's junior year, losing four straight after starting 2-2.
His senior season started with a loss to Kearney but then three wins in a row before a home loss to Grand Island. CHS was back on track with a win at Lincoln High then came home to face No. 2 Southeast.
In the next two weeks, the Discoverers would put together a run that arguably hasn't been matched ever since. The magnitude of the victories plus the details of both had Columbus riding a wave of momentum that few ever have the chance to experience.
When former players grow old and look back on their "Glory Days" it's exactly these types of moments that get told and retold.
"A lot of guys stepped up. We just were an all-around package," Loschen said. "My sophomore and junior years we still had a lot of good players, but we were just lacking in some areas and it showed. As a cohesive unit, I felt my senior year we just really clicked."
Southeast
Lincoln Southeast put together a state semifinal season in 2010, going 8-1 in the regular season and starting 6-0 before the game with Columbus. Four Knights went on to play Division I college football from that group - two at Nebraska, one at Ohio and one at Colorado State.
Columbus, meanwhile, looked much different than it does today.
Over the past several years, due to the continuing decrease in size of athletes, the Discoverers have had to rely on playing spread and utilizing speed to find success. No so in 2010. Columbus normally lined up with two tight ends, two fullbacks and Loschen in the backfield. There was rarely ever any mystery about what was coming.
"It wasn’t just the fact that we had a really good team. Those kids worked and they were tough," Williams said. "It was just a tough-nosed group of kids who knew who they were and that they were going to go out and grind it out every single game."
Southeast had played in five close games before destroying Lincoln East prior to the game at Columbus.
Loschen had over 30 carries that night but remembers most one specific run in which he fumbled the ball in the Knights' red zone. Southeast put together its own drive following the turnover, but Loschen came in on a tackle and stripped the ball out, making up for, at least in his mind, the earlier mistake.
He can't recall much else about that night.
Williams said with under three minutes remaining, Columbus put itself in a position to win the game in Southeast territory. But on a play-action bootleg, quarterback Jake Ek underthrew an open receiver, the last, best shot Williams and his staff thought they had.
But on a seam route, Ek found tight end Brandon Sargent in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. The drive, as many did that year, lasted over seven minutes.
Southeast attempted to answer with its own dramatic, last-minute score and was down to the Columbus 17 and chose to try for the first on a short fourth down play rather than kick the field goal. Loschen blitzed from one side forcing the Knights' quarterback to scramble out the other end where Tommy Ernst tracked him down and tackled him a half-yard short of the line to gain.
One Ek kneel down sealed the win. Loschen rushed 39 times for 144 yards and one score. Ek was 7 for 10 through the air with 111 yards and one touchdown. There have been few nights like that one at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium ever since.
Columbus rose to No. 7 in the polls and went on the road to face top-10 Lincoln Northeast next.
Normally, a let down after beating the No. 2 team would be expected. But Columbus had a few things working in its favor. First, Northeast was a road game, meaning the team had to come together in hostile territory. Secondly, because of the simplicity of how the Discoverers went about their business, chances for a potential stinker were low.
"I think the thing that helped us that year not having a letdown is that we were so good at what we did," Williams said. "Our line was so good, and we were pretty simple. We relied on what we could do well. It was hard to have a letdown when you do the same thing over and over and over again."
Northeast
Columbus led the game 21-7 and 28-14 before Northeast eventually tied it up and took a 34-28 lead with just over four minutes remaining.
The Discoverers faced a fourth-and-15 play from their own 21-yard line and were forced to play out of character, putting Ek in an empty set with four wide receivers. He found Andrew Timm on the sideline for a 25-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
Columbus then went back to its power run game and utilized Loschen on every play en route to a 2-yard run that tied it up. Thanks to a blocked extra point earlier in the game, the Discoverers' own point-after make proved to be the difference.
"They couldn’t do anything to stop our power run game. We lined up two tight ends, two fullbacks, put (Loschen) back there at tailback in shotgun, the diamond formation, and we basically ran the same play 55 times," Williams said. "We ran iso right and iso left, and he just kept racking up the yards."
Loschen finished the last 20 minutes or so with a separated shoulder. He caught a bubble screen in the third quarter and was tackled out of bounds where he separated his AC joint. He didn't know it at the time, choosing rather to play through the pain.
He also didn't know exactly how many times he was touching the ball. Had he been more dynamic, Loschen said, maybe it wouldn't have been so close.
"It’s kind of how the game laid out. I couldn’t outrun anybody, so we were just getting five or six yards a pop," he joked. "Then they’d go on offense, get a super-long run and we’d go back on offense with little yards and take time off the clock."
Northeast rattled off second-half touchdowns that included two 80-yard runs and a 74-yard scamper. Loschen, who already had 24 carries for 185 yards at halftime, looked like he was about to have his Herculean effort wasted until the fourth-down conversion.
At that point, it was a battle of wills. Northeast knew what was coming; yet couldn't find the needed stops.
"We probably ran a total in the low 70s for plays. I would say he didn’t touch the ball around 15 times. We probably threw the ball about eight times, nine times on play action. We ran the quarterback a few times because he could, but Dillon was the offense," Williams said. "He was a special kid. There was no way he was going to let us give someone else the ball late in that game. I think he would have been upset with us if we had tried to limit his carries in that game."
Life after CHS
Because of the separated shoulder, Loschen was kept mostly out of the next game against Lincoln East. Though the Spartans went on to finish 2-7, it was a game in which the Discoverers simply couldn't find the offense. Loschen came in for a few plays with a cortisone shot in his shoulder but was also ineffective.
He felt much better the next week and was once again a force in a 21-14 road playoff win at Bellevue West. Columbus came home and faced Omaha Burke next. Loschen remembers being "souffled", as he described it, by a Burke linebacker. That play ended his Columbus career.
Loschen was awarded an All-State selection and played in the Shrine Bowl where he separated his other shoulder.
Eventually, he went on to be a captain at UNK as a safety. Interestingly enough, two fellow defenders, one from Madison and another from Hastings, were also fellow high school running backs that had games with 50 or more carries. Watching film one day they all discovered their link on the other side of the ball.
But mostly, Loschen rarely discusses that game. He's now a physical therapist in Grand Island where he and his wife Liz are raising their daughter Dani.
Though he rarely recounts his glory days, he does wish he could go back and give more credit to his blockers. To this day he can remember the guys up front - Brandon Nichols, John Reidmiller, Spencer Moore, Michael Griffith and Michal Medlar.
Of course, there's his own story to tell about that big night against Northeast, but as far as the one story or stories he Loschen reflects on, he can't narrow it down. There are just too many good times to recount.
That goes for Williams, too, who said he's had few players like Loschen, and few teams like the 2010 group, in his 20 years in Columbus.
"They were one of the most fun, loose, relaxed groups I've ever had. You'd get mad sometimes because it seemed like they wouldn't be focused and say, 'Yeah, we know coach.' They just enjoyed each other that much," Williams said. "It made it enjoyable as a coach, too, when you have a group of guys who enjoy each other that much. They were a different breed
"It was a fun night. It was a fun season. It was a fun stretch."
