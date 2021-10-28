Week 10 Prep Football Ratings

Comments: Columbus Lakeview secured its playoff spot with an emphatic 35-0 win over rival Columbus Scotus, which drops to sixth following its first loss of the season. Chadron has now gone the entire regular season without allowing more than eight points in a game, but its first-round playoff opponent, Battle Creek, is averaging just under 30 points per game this season. Auburn and Broken Bow retain their spots after wins, but other playoff qualifiers such as Wahoo and Wayne can jump them with postseason success.