Week 10 Prep Football Ratings

It’s playoff time across the entire state, and there are several key updates to the final edition of the ratings until the postseason ends.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (9-0) | 1
2. Bellevue West (8-1) | 2
3. Omaha Westside (9-0) | 3
4. Creighton Prep (7-2) | 4
5. Elkhorn South (8-1) | 5
6. Gretna (8-1) | 6
7. Omaha Burke (7-2) | 7
8. Columbus (7-2) | -
9. North Platte (6-3) | 8
10. Lincoln East (6-3) | 9
Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Kearney.
Comments: Class A’s top seven remains unchanged for the fifth week in a row as Millard South’s 35-13 win over Omaha Burke and Omaha Westside’s 59-8 win over Omaha Benson secured a pair of undefeated regular seasons. Creighton Prep impressed once again in a blowout 56-7 victory over Lincoln East, and the Spartans drop to No. 10 as a result. Columbus’ win over North Platte brings the Discoverers to eighth; they have to face the Bulldogs again this week.
People are also reading…
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bennington (9-0) | 1
2. Plattsmouth (9-0) | 2
3. Elkhorn (8-1) | 3
4. Aurora (7-2) | 4
5. Omaha Skutt (6-3) | 5
6. Waverly (6-3) | 6
7. Scottsbluff (7-2) | 7
8. Seward (7-2) | 8
9. Northwest (5-4) | 9
10. Norris (4-5) | 10
Contenders: Beatrice, Omaha Roncalli.
Comments: Defending champion Elkhorn picked up a strong 33-13 win over Omaha Skutt to close its regular season, and the Sky Hawks remain in fifth due to their win over Waverly in Week 2. Aurora also impressed with a 50-14 win over Seward, and Norris took Waverly the distance in a triple-overtime thriller. After the two teams which navigated the regular season without a loss, there’s little separation in team quality from third to eighth place.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (9-0) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (9-0) | 2
3. Chadron (9-0) | 4
4. Boone Central (8-1) | 5
5. Milford (8-1) | 6
6. Columbus Scotus (8-1) | 3
7. Columbus Lakeview (7-2) | 8
8. Pierce (7-2) | 7
9. Auburn (7-2) | 9
10. Broken Bow (7-2) | 10
Contenders: Wahoo, Battle Creek, Adams Central, Wayne.
Comments: Columbus Lakeview secured its playoff spot with an emphatic 35-0 win over rival Columbus Scotus, which drops to sixth following its first loss of the season. Chadron has now gone the entire regular season without allowing more than eight points in a game, but its first-round playoff opponent, Battle Creek, is averaging just under 30 points per game this season. Auburn and Broken Bow retain their spots after wins, but other playoff qualifiers such as Wahoo and Wayne can jump them with postseason success.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Archbishop Bergan (9-0) | 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (8-1) | 2
3. Ord (8-1) | 3
4. Aquinas (7-2) | 4
5. Yutan (8-1) | 5
6. Hastings SC (8-1) | 7
7. Hartington CC (7-2) | 6
8. Lincoln Lutheran (7-2) | 8
9. North Platte St. Pat’s (8-1) | 9
10. Bishop Neumann (5-4) | -
Contenders: Sutton, Wilber-Clatonia, Centennial, Gordon-Rushville.
Comments: Norfolk Catholic earned itself the No. 1 seed for the playoffs after its 27-20 win over Hartington CC; the Knights’ only loss came in Week 1 to Class C-1 No. 4 Boone Central. Several of the top teams in C-2 – Ord, Yutan, Hastings SC and North Platte St. Pat’s – haven’t lost a game since Week 3. All four of Bishop Neumann’s losses are against ranked teams, and its first-round playoff matchup with Hastings SC is a game to watch.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Burwell (9-0) | 1
2. Lourdes CC (9-0) | 2
3. Howells-Dodge (9-0) | 3
4. Cross County (8-1) | 4
5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-1) | 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) | 7
7. Stanton (8-1) | 8
8. Weeping Water (9-0) | 9
9. Arapahoe (9-0) | 10
10. Anselmo-Merna (8-1) | -
Contenders: Hitchcock County, Laurel-C-C, Humphrey/LHF.
Comments: The opening round of the eight-man playoffs brought a major upset with Humphrey/LHF defeating former No. 6 Lutheran NE 36-35. Sutherland eliminated Hi-Line 52-22 and Perkins County defeated Bertrand 46-28 in other notable results. Weeping Water and Cross County will face each other in a stellar second-round matchup this week.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Sandhills/Thedford (9-0) | 1
2. Kenesaw (9-0) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (9-0) | 3
4. Falls City SH (8-1) | 4
5. Pender (9-0) | 5
6. Riverside (8-1) | 6
7. Johnson-Brock (7-2) | 7
8. Bloomfield (8-1) | 8
9. Mullen (8-1) | 10
10. Osceola (8-1) | -
Contenders: Leyton, BDS, Ansley-Litchfield, EP/PJ
Comments: First-round upsets included EP/PJ defeating former No. 9 St. Mary’s 30-26, Blue Hill’s 28-8 win over Garden County, Ansley-Litchfield’s 74-8 blowout of Pleasanton and Mead’s 26-20 victory over Wynot. There are several impressive games to follow in the second round, with the marquee clash being No. 2 Kenesaw against No. 4 Falls City SH.
Six-man (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Cody-Kilgore (8-0) | 1
2. Sterling (8-0) | 2
3. Potter-Dix (8-0) | 3
4. Red Cloud (8-0) | 4
5. McCool Junction (7-1) | 5
6. Arthur County (6-2) | 6
7. Parkview Christian (6-2) | 7
8. Franklin (7-1) | 8
9. Spalding Academy (7-1) | 9
10. Wallace (7-1) | 10
Contenders: Silver Lake, SEM, Hay Springs, Stuart.
Comments: There are no changes in the top 10 heading into the playoffs. All four undefeated teams claimed the top four seeds in the playoffs, making for a tremendous semifinal round if all four can take care of business.