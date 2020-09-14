Week 4 Prep Footbal Ratings

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (1-0) | 1 | at Millard South
2. Omaha Westside (3-0) | 2 | at PLVS
3. Millard South (3-0) | 3 | Bellevue West
4. Elkhorn South (2-1) | 4 | L. Southwest
5. Lincoln Southeast (3-0) | 6 | Creighton Prep
6. Millard West (1-2) | 5 | Bye (Kearney COVID)
7. Creighton Prep (1-1) | 7 | at L. Southeast
8. Grand Island (1-1) | 8 | at Fremont
9. Lincoln East (3-0) | 9 | at Millard North
10. Gretna (3-0) | 10 | L. Pius X
Contenders: Millard North, Kearney, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star, Columbus, North Platte.
Comments: Bellevue West’s quest to find a game last week to replace the COVID-quarantined Creighton Prep football team eventually failed. Attempts to lure one of the top teams in Iowa, Southeast Polk, were unsuccessful, then the Thunderbirds’ replacement game at North Platte slated for Friday was canceled late in the morning that day when North Platte had possible COVID-19 cases involving some team members under investigation. That leaves the Thunderbirds with just one game in the first three weeks going into their high-stakes game at No. 3 Millard South Friday. Kearney is losing two games because of its two-week COVID quarantine — North Platte, which was supposed to be Friday, and its game this week with Millard West. Southeast moves past Millard West into the top five after a 25-point win over Grand Island.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Hastings (4-0) | 3 | at Alliance
2. Bennington (3-0) | 4 | at O. Skutt
3. Norris (2-1) | 2 | at O. Roncalli
4. Elkhorn (2-1) | 6 | at B
8. Northwest (2-1) | 8 | Waverly
9. York (2-1) | 9 | at Ralston
10. Plattsmouth (3-0) | - | Mount Michael
Contenders: Aurora, Blair, Omaha Roncalli, Ralston.
Comments: Elkhorn’s win over previous No. 1 Waverly and Bennington knocking off last week’s No. 2, Norris, shakes things up in the top six and further verifies the parity among that group. Seward exits after a loss to Crete, allowing undefeated Plattsmouth to enter. Skutt has an opportunity to move up this week with a game against No. 2 Bennington.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Adams Central (3-0) | 1 | at Cozad
2. Pierce (3-0) | 3 | at Arlington
3. Wahoo (2-1) | 2 | at Milford
4. Wayne (3-0) | 4 | Ash.-Greenwood
5. St. Paul (2-1) | 6 | Gothenburg
6. Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) | 7 | at Wayne
7. Kearney Catholic (2-1) | 5 | at Ogallala
8. Cozad (3-0) | 9 | Adams Central
9. North Bend Central (2-1) | 8 | Boys Town
10. Mitchell (3-0) | 10 | Chase County
Contenders: Auburn, Raymond Central, Ogallala, Chadron, Lincoln Christian, Logan View/Scrinber-Snyder, Battle Creek, Nebraska City, Columbus Scotus, Columbus Lakeview.
Comments: Pierce’s third decisive win over a rated team, the latest a 35-point blasting of North Bend Central, is enough to ease the Bluejays past Wahoo into the No. 2 spot. Cozad gets its shot at No. 1 when it hosts Adams Central on Friday, and with it an opportunity for a huge ratings promotion next week.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (3-0) | 1 | Norfolk Catholic
2. Aquinas (3-0) | 2 | Crofton
3. Ord (3-0) | 3 | Broken Bow
4. Archbishop Bergan (3-0) | 4 | at Concordia
6. Sutton (2-1) | 6 | L. Lutheran
7. Bishop Neumann (2-1) | 7 | at Tekamah-Herman
8. Hartington CC (3-0) | 10 | at David City
9. Yutan (2-1) | - | at BRLD
10. North Platte St. Pat’s (2-0) | - | GICC
Contenders: Grand Island Central Catholic, Centennial, Gibbon, Norfolk Catholic, Bridgeport.
Comments: Centennial is out after a 30-point loss at Grand Island Central Catholic, and Norfolk Catholic exits after falling to Ord. Those results bring Yutan and North Platte St. Patrick’s into the top 10.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (4-0) | 1 | at Nebraska Christian
2. Burwell (3-0) | 2 | at Ravenna
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (2-0) | 3 | Hitchcock Co.
4. Tri County (3-0) | 6 | at EMF
5. Howells-Dodge (2-1) | 4 | at Wisner-Pilger
6. Clarkson/Leigh (2-1) | 5 | at Stanton
7. Wakefield (3-0) | 8 | at Lutheran NE
8. Amherst (3-0) | 9 | Arcadia-Loup City
9. Elkhorn Valley (3-0) | 10 | at Laurel-C-C
10. Neligh-Oakdale (2-1) | 7 | North Central
Contenders: EMF, Nebraska Christian, Lutheran High Northeast, Hitchcock County, Southern Valley, Ravenna, Stanton, Thayer Central.
Comments: Cross County solidified its hold on No. 1 with a shutout win over Howells-Dodge. Clarkson/Leigh will be without star running back Tommy McEvoy the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered against Elmwood-Murdock on Sept. 4. McEvoy missed his entire junior season in 2019 with the same injury. Neligh-Oakdale is punished slightly for a loss to No. 2 Burwell.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. BDS (3-0) | 2 | High Plains
2. Osceola (3-0) | 3 | Fullerton
3. Falls City SH (2-1) | 1 | at Mead
4. Humphrey SF (3-0) | 4 | at Wausa
5. Central Valley (3-0) | 5 | at Riverside
6. Kenesaw (3-0) | 6 | Giltner
7. Pleasanton (3-0) | 7 | Ansley-Litchfield
8. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0) | 8 | at Twin Loup
9. Creighton (3-0) | 9 | Boyd County
10. St. Mary’s (3-0) | 10 | Niobrara/Verdigre
Contenders: Medicine Valley, Pender, Ansley-Litchfield, Winside, Wynot, Allen, Mullen, Leyton.
Comments: BDS extended its regular-season winning streak to 45 games with a win at former No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart, resulting in the only change in the ratings. A rematch between the two teams is highly possible during the playoffs in November.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (3-0) | 1 | Bye
2. Arthur County (3-0) | 2 | Paxton
3. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) | 4 | at Stuart
4. Paxton (1-1) | 5 | at Arthur County
5. Creek Valley (2-1) | 6 | at Minatare
7. Sterling (3-0) | 8 | Bye
8. Sumner-E-M (2-1) | - | Bye
9. Spalding Acad. (2-1) | 3 | at Deshler
10. Harvard (1-2) | 9 | Bye
Contenders: Dorchester, Wilcox-Hildreth, Southwest, Franklin, Potter-Dix, Parkview Christian.
Comments: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller’s win over Spalding Academy and Sterling’s convincing victory against Parkview Christian explain this week’s changes. A light week with five of the top 10 teams receiving byes in week 4.
