Week 6 Prep Football Ratings

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (3-0) | 1 | Bye
2. Omaha Westside (5-0) | 2 | Millard North
3. Millard South (3-1) | 3 | at Pius X
4. Elkhorn South (4-1) | 4 | Bellevue East
5. Lincoln Southeast (5-0) | 5 | Papillion-La Vista
6. Creighton Prep (2-2) | 7 | at North Platte
7. Millard West (1-3) | 6 | Lincoln East
8. Gretna (5-0) | 8 | at Omaha Skutt
9. Millard North (1-3) | 9 | at O. Westside
10. Lincoln East (3-2) | 10 | at Millard West
Contenders: North Platte, Columbus, Fremont, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln North Star.
Comments: It’s becoming more apparent by the week that Bellevue West and Omaha Westside have pulled away from the rest of the field in Class A and a rematch of last year’s title game in Memorial Stadium seems inevitable. Creighton Prep was on the verge of a miracle fourth-quarter comeback against Lincoln Southeast in Week 4, and the Junior Jays were able to finally complete one against Millard West on Friday with their 29-26 win, which causes the teams to flip spots. North Platte (4-0) gets its chance to move into the top 10 this week, hosting Creighton Prep.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Hastings (5-0) | 1 | at York
2. Omaha Skutt (4-1) | 2 | Gretna
3. Bennington (4-1) | 3 | at S. Sioux City
4. Norris (4-1) | 4 | at Plattsmouth
5. Elkhorn (4-1) | 5 | at Mount Michael
6. Waverly (3-2) | 7 | at Beatrice
7. McCook (3-1) | 8 | Aurora
8. Plattsmouth (5-0) | 9 | Norris
9. Aurora (3-2) | 10 | at McCook
10. Scottsbluff (2-3) | - | at Alliance
Contenders: Northwest, Ralston, Blair.
Comments: Scottsbluff, the state runner-up the past two years, appears to have things headed in the right direction after an 0-3 start, knocking off previous No. 6 Northwest to re-enter the top 10. Class A No. 8 Gretna at B No. 2 Omaha Skutt is the most intriguing matchup in the state regardless of class. Plattsmouth has a chance to move up in the next ratings when it hosts No. 4 Norris on Friday.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Adams Central (5-0) | 1 | at Central City
2. Pierce (4-0) | 2 | at O’Neill
3. Wahoo (4-1) | 3 | at Louisville
4. St. Paul (4-1) | 4 | at Wood River-Shelton
5. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0) | 5 | Malcolm
6. Wayne (4-1) | 6 | at Norfolk Catholic
7. Kearney Catholic (3-1) | 7 | Broken Bow
8. Cozad (4-1) | 8 | at Ogallala
9. North Bend Central (3-1) | 9 | at Col. Scotus
10. Mitchell (5-0) | 10 | Gothenburg
Contenders: Auburn, Lincoln Christian, Raymond Central, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Falls City.
Comments: No changes because the top 10 went undefeated, but both Pierce and North Bend Central were left without games after Boone Central and Schuyler, respectively, had to pull out of Friday contests because of COVID-19. Both were district contests that may be made up later in the regular season in an attempt to keep the current qualifying system for the playoffs intact.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (5-0) | 1 | at Tekamah-Herman
2. Ord (5-0) |3 | at GICC
3. Archbishop Bergan (5-0) | 4 | at Aquinas
4. Aquinas (4-1) | 2 | Arch. Bergan
5. Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) | 5 | Yutan
6. Sutton (4-1) | 6 | Sandy Creek
7. Bishop Neumann (3-1) | 7 | at Centennial
8. Hartington CC (5-0) | 8 | Crofton
9. Yutan (4-1) | 9 | at Wilber-Clatonia
10. Grand Island CC (3-2) | 10 | Ord
Contenders: North Platte St. Pat’s, Norfolk Catholic, Crofton.
Comments: Aquinas slips slightly for its loss to defending state champion Oakland-Craig. The Monarchs face another tough task, hosting an Archbishop Bergan team on Friday that’s averaging 47 points per game. Wilber-Clatonia comes out of a two-week quarantine this week to play Yutan. Wilber-Clatonia’s opponent this past Friday, Bishop Neumann, had its replacement game with Plattsmouth fall through when Crete was cleared of COVID restrictions to play the regularly scheduled game against the Blue Devils. That means W-C and Neumann could potentially be making up that district contest later in October.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (5-0) | 1 | Shelby-RC
2. Burwell (5-0) | 2 | Arcadia-LC
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (4-0) | 3 | Hi-Line
4. Tri County (5-0) | 4 | at Southern
5. Howells-Dodge (4-1) | 5 | at Stanton
6. Wakefield (4-0) | 6 | Elkhorn Valley
7. Neligh-Oakdale (4-1) | 7 | at Ainsworth
8. Stanton (3-1) | 8 | Howells-Dodge
9. Nebraska Christian (4-1) | 9 | East Butler
10. Laurel-C-C (4-1) | 10 | Plainview
Contenders: Elm Creek, Amherst, Arcadia-Loup City, Lutheran Northeast, Thayer Central, Freeman, Perkins County, Weeping Water.
Comments: Stanton and Wakefield were left without a game this week because of COVID issues with their opponents. Because the teams played each other earlier this month, they decided against a rematch as a replacement game. Cross County had a bye last week because it had a week 0 game, a timely rest considering the Cougars have some injuries to key players that needed to heal.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. BDS (5-0) | 1 | at Kenesaw
2. Osceola (4-0) | 2 | Neb. Lutheran
3. Falls City SH (4-1) | 3 | at HTRS
4. Humphrey SF (5-0) | 4 | at Elgin/PJ
5. Central Valley (5-0) | 5 | at CWC
6. Kenesaw (4-0) | 6 | BDS
7. Pleasanton (5-0) | 7 | at South Loup
8. Sandhills/Thed. (5-0) | 8 | Ansley-Litch.
9. Creighton (5-0) | 9 | St. Mary’s
10. St. Mary’s (5-0) | 10 | at Creighton
Contenders: Medicine Valley, Allen, Leyton, Wynot, Elgin/Pope John, Loomis.
Comments: No changes this week. Kenesaw, which hosts No. 1 BDS on Friday, was idle this past week after Lawrence-Nelson had COVID-19 issues. Three unranked teams are still undefeated: Allen, Medicine Valley and Leyton.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (4-0) | 1 | Parkview Christian
2. Red Cloud (4-0) | 2 | Wilcox-Hildreth
3. Potter-Dix (4-0) | - | at South Platte
4. Arthur County (4-1) | 2 | Banner County
5. Sterling (4-0) | 4 | at Dorchester
6. Sumner-E-M (3-1) | 5 | at Wallace
7. Spalding Academy (3-1) | 6 | Elba
8. Stuart (3-0) | 8 | Santee
9. Dorchester (4-0) | 9 | Sterling
10. Franklin (3-0) | 10 | Southwest
Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Paxton, Creek Valley, Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Parkview Christian.
Comments: Potter-Dix vaults into the top 5 after a win over Arthur County. Franklin got shut down by COVID last week and was unable to play Wilcox-Hildreth, which then picked up a replacement-game win over Santee. Franklin retains the No. 10 spot, but the Flyers put it on the line again this week against ratings contender Southwest.
