Week 8 Prep Football Ratings

Comments: Bennington played close games over the first three weeks of the season, but no one has been able to match the Badgers since, even among top-five opponents. Elkhorn mustered little in a 49-14 loss that drops the Antlers to third, while Plattsmouth rises to second as the only other undefeated team in Class B. The Blue Devils scored a late touchdown to defeat Waverly 21-14, and Omaha Skutt jumps the Vikings as a result. Seward’s win over Beatrice means things are unchanged at the bottom of the ratings, but the Orangemen are in danger of losing their third straight game when Plattsmouth comes to town this week.