Week 8 Prep Football Ratings

With two weeks left until most of the state begins its playoff journeys, the ratings mostly stay consistent at the top. Undefeated teams reign atop all the state’s classes, but there is constant jostling at the bottom of the ratings as teams try to secure their spot in the playoffs.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (7-0) | 1
2. Bellevue West (6-1) | 2
3. Omaha Westside (7-0) | 3
4. Creighton Prep (5-2) | 4
5. Elkhorn South (6-1) | 5
6. Gretna (6-1) | 6
7. Omaha Burke (6-1) | 7
8. North Platte (5-2) | 10
9. Lincoln East (5-2) | 8
10. Columbus (6-1) | 9
Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Grand Island.
Comments: Once again, the top teams in Class A took care of business against overmatched opponents. Elkhorn South’s 28-20 win over Gretna keeps the Storm in fifth, but the gap between Gretna and Omaha Burke is almost nonexistent. Neither team has beaten a Class A opponent with a winning record, something they can change over the next two weeks. The lone change comes from North Platte’s 41-38 win over Lincoln East that sends the Bulldogs into eighth and Columbus into 10th. Lincoln Southeast is just outside the top 10, but a win over Gretna this week would certainly place the Knights back in the ratings.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bennington (7-0) | 1
2. Plattsmouth (7-0) | 3
3. Elkhorn (6-1) | 2
4. Aurora (5-2) | 5
5. Omaha Skutt (5-2) | 6
6. Waverly (4-3) | 4
7. Scottsbluff (5-2) | 7
8. Northwest (4-3) | 8
9. Seward (6-1) | 9
10. Beatrice (5-2) | 10
Contenders: Norris, York.
Comments: Bennington played close games over the first three weeks of the season, but no one has been able to match the Badgers since, even among top-five opponents. Elkhorn mustered little in a 49-14 loss that drops the Antlers to third, while Plattsmouth rises to second as the only other undefeated team in Class B. The Blue Devils scored a late touchdown to defeat Waverly 21-14, and Omaha Skutt jumps the Vikings as a result. Seward’s win over Beatrice means things are unchanged at the bottom of the ratings, but the Orangemen are in danger of losing their third straight game when Plattsmouth comes to town this week.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (7-0) | 2
3. Boone Central (7-0) | 3
4. Pierce (6-1) | 4
5. Columbus Scotus (7-0) | 5
6. Milford (6-1) | 6
7. Columbus Lakeview (5-2) | 7
8. Chadron (7-0) | 8
9. Auburn (5-2) | -
10. Broken Bow (5-2) | -
Contenders: Cozad, Wayne, Wahoo, Adams Central, Battle Creek, Platteview.
Comments: Each of the top three teams in C-1 proved themselves against playoff-caliber opponents last week, while Pierce got past West Point-Beemer 57-41. Chadron continues to handle its opponents with ease, and the Cardinals are one of five undefeated teams left in Class C-1. That number is guaranteed to shrink when Columbus Scotus meets Boone Central this week. Wayne and Wahoo drop out after losses, sending Auburn and Broken Bow back into the top 10.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Archbishop Bergan (7-0) | 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (6-1) | 2
3. Ord (6-1) | 3
4. Aquinas (5-2) | 4
5. Yutan (6-1) | 6
6. Hartington CC (6-1) | 8
7. Hastings SC (6-1) | 7
8. Lincoln Lutheran (5-2) | -
9. North Platte St. Pat’s (6-1) | 10
10. Oakland-Craig (4-3) | 5
Contenders: Centennial, Wilber-Clatonia, Bishop Neumann.
Comments: Hartington CC proved itself last week with a stellar 27-0 win over Oakland-Craig, which is now in danger of falling out of the top 10 ahead of a clash with No. 1 Archbishop Bergan. Lincoln Lutheran has bounced between the top 10 and contender status, but the Warriors are back on the upswing following a 30-17 win over Bishop Neumann. Lutheran’s final two opponents, Centennial and Wilber-Clatonia, are trying to play themselves into hosting a first-round playoff game, something the Warriors are currently in position to do.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Burwell (7-0) | 1
2. Lourdes CC (7-0) | 2
3. Howells-Dodge (7-0) | 3
4. Cross County (6-1) | 4
5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (6-1) | 5
6. Lutheran High NE (7-0) | 6
7. Neligh-Oakdale (6-1) | 7
8. Stanton (6-1) | 8
9. Weeping Water (7-0) | 9
10. Arapahoe (7-0) | -
Contenders: Laurel-C-C, EMF, Arcadia/Loup City, Anselmo-Merna, Tri County, Hi-Line.
Comments: Contender Anselmo-Merna pushed Burwell in one of its toughest games of the season, but every top-10 team still picked up wins last week. Undefeated Arapahoe finally joins the ratings after taking down Bertrand last week, with Laurel-C-C dropping out through no fault of its own. Laurel-C-C will certainly re-join the top 10 if it beats Lutheran High Northeast this week.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) | 1
2. Kenesaw (7-0) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (7-0) | 3
4. Falls City SH (6-1) | 4
5. Pender (7-0) | 6
6. Riverside (6-1) | 8
7. Johnson-Brock (5-2) | 7
8. Bloomfield (6-1) | -
9. St. Mary’s (6-1) | 5
10. Mullen (6-1) | 10
Contenders: Osceola, Leyton, Pleasanton, Wynot, BDS.
Comments: Bloomfield dealt St. Mary’s its first loss of the season, 28-22, and the Cardinals drop four sports as a result. Pender and Riverside continue to impress, and the final regular-season week has several intriguing matchups on the way such as Sandhills/Thedford against Pleasanton.
Six-man (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Cody-Kilgore (6-0) | 1
2. Sterling (6-0) | 2
3. Potter-Dix (6-0) | 3
4. Red Cloud (6-0) | 4
5. McCool Junction (5-1) | 5
6. Arthur County (5-2) | 6
7. Parkview Christian (4-2) | 8
8. Silver Lake (5-1) | -
9. Spalding Academy (5-1) | 10
10. Franklin (5-1) | 7
Contenders: SEM, Pawnee City, Wallace, Stuart.
Comments: Red Cloud confirmed its top-five status with a 60-18 win over Franklin, which drops to 10th. Parkview Christian rolled to an easy 41-6 win over Hampton, and Silver Lake joins the ratings ahead of a pair of top-10 matchups to close out its regular season.