Week 9 Prep Football Ratings

Nebraska's two classes of eight-man football start their playoff journey, while the remainder of the state prepares for their regular-season finales. At this point in the season, there are few changes apart from movement in Class C-1.

Comments: Once again, there are no changes in the top half of Class A. Bellevue West knocks Columbus out of the top 10 following a 62-0 blowout win, and the Discoverers will need to bounce back against North Platte in a game that will heavily impact playoff seeding. Omaha Burke enters a Week 9 clash with No. 1 Millard South on a seven-game winning streak, and its performance will reveal plenty about the Bulldogs’ status as a Class A contender. Lincoln Southeast re-enters the ratings due to a strong first half against No. 6 Gretna, even if the Dragons pulled away in the second half.