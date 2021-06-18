Williams pleasantly surprised by offensive line progress

He saw that in the weight room and it has been evident this week in team camp. That much commitment to getting better has left CHS much more confident for the new season than when players turned in their pads last October.

"I am really happy with our line. Those kids have worked hard, and I think our young kids, I think we're going to be bigger and stronger up front," Williams said. "I think it's just going to be about coming together and getting those basic concepts down because I'm really happy. Our line, I think, is further along than it has been the last couple years."

Basic concepts have been the target of the five-day camp that wraps up on Friday. Columbus High is drilling down to the three or four plays it depends on offensively and the three or four calls it makes defensively.

Of course, that's not the extent of the playbook. Each of those three or four plays and three or four calls has a myriad of adjustments that extends the play calling options out to 75 or more.

Grasping the basics, though, is essential. Recently, Columbus was noticing that once fall camp begins, everything goes so fast leading up to the first game that, if not enough attention is paid to the basics, the staff is returning to those concepts daily. CHS is trying to avoid that this time around.