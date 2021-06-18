Williams pleasantly surprised by offensive line progress

Columbus High football couldn't help but take a bittersweet approach to last year's conclusion.
There was definite disappointment following a loss to Lincoln Southeast in the round of 16 but also tremendous pride and sense of accomplishment. Many of seniors from that team had been starters or regular players for three years. After getting beaten down at times the previous two years, 2020 was the fulfillment of all that patience and hard work.
CHS went 5-2 in the regular season, won its first home playoff game in 20 years and qualified for the Class A playoffs for the first time in six years.
Names like Trey Kobza, Garrett Esch, Blayze Standley, CJ Fleeman, Mason Moore, Caden Thege and Emmit McMeekin certainly left the program in a great position.
Yet, while personnel turnover is the name of the game each year, Columbus was in the unique position of saying goodbye to 12 of 15 varsity linemen. That left coach Craig Williams, O-line coach John Reidmiller and the rest of the staff more than a little bit concerned. How can Columbus build on what it had just accomplished with so many questions up front?
One can never know how those will be answered until kickoff in August. But between now and then, there has been more work put in by the guys up front than any other unit, Williams said.
He saw that in the weight room and it has been evident this week in team camp. That much commitment to getting better has left CHS much more confident for the new season than when players turned in their pads last October.
"I am really happy with our line. Those kids have worked hard, and I think our young kids, I think we're going to be bigger and stronger up front," Williams said. "I think it's just going to be about coming together and getting those basic concepts down because I'm really happy. Our line, I think, is further along than it has been the last couple years."
Basic concepts have been the target of the five-day camp that wraps up on Friday. Columbus High is drilling down to the three or four plays it depends on offensively and the three or four calls it makes defensively.
Of course, that's not the extent of the playbook. Each of those three or four plays and three or four calls has a myriad of adjustments that extends the play calling options out to 75 or more.
Grasping the basics, though, is essential. Recently, Columbus was noticing that once fall camp begins, everything goes so fast leading up to the first game that, if not enough attention is paid to the basics, the staff is returning to those concepts daily. CHS is trying to avoid that this time around.
"Let's make sure that's what our focus is, let's not get ahead of ourselves in the summer, let's get good at these things and then down the road we can add stuff to it," Williams said.
Those little things include not just understanding how offense and defense flows from a base set but making the proper steps and grasping foot placement coming off the ball up front or finishing out a run the right way to find the end zone for those in the backfield and on the edges.
Those latter two areas also have tremendous holes to fill. Williams said Columbus should be just as fast but not quite as big in the skill positions, forcing him and the staff to come up with creative ways to block the bread and butter plays of the offense.
"Until they get on the field and start moving within the concepts of an offense and a defense you really don't know how it's going to translate," Williams said. "There are some kids I think that are ready to have some breakout years.
Williams pointed to Blake Thompson, Rylee Iburg, Dennis Pelowski and Adoriyan Daniels as potential candidates. Thompson isn't yet fully healed from the winter but looks to have a bigger role when he is. Iburg, the backup quarterback from a year ago, is moving to receiver so his talents are on the field instead of holding a clipboard. Pelowki and Daniels have a chance to make a significant impact on defense.
Running back and linebacker Liam Blaser has been building toward a more consistent role as a difference maker. Then, of course, there's Ernest Hausmann.
Up front, the holdovers are starter Santos Gonzalez and regular backups Isaac Kibalya and Jaden Williams.
Whereas the backs and receivers might be slightly smaller than a year ago, work in the weight room has left the offensive and defensive line bigger and stronger. Columbus will have a more accurate picture of what that means next month when it welcomes Midland back to town for its annual camp at CHS.
Other invitees such as Lincoln Southwest, Plattsmouth and Wahoo will also be in attendance, providing a measuring stick for the confidence Columbus is building this summer. Midland and several other programs besides those mentioned will be at CHS on July 13.
"It was a little nerve-wracking at the end of last year. But when I saw the kids working in the offseason last semester, it kind of eased our feelings and relieved that tension," Williams said. "Some of our hardest working kids are on that line right now. That's where we need to have that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.