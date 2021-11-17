Winning battle up front made the difference in Lakeview's semifinal win

What made Kearney Catholic so special this past fall? Based on Friday night, one would have to conclude that it was the play of the Stars up front, because against Lakeview it just wasn't there.

Behind a run-heavy attack that opened up the passing game, Kearney Catholic had produced an offense that averaged over 360 yards per game, 139 of that through the air and 221 on the ground.

Running back Riley Grieser was averaging 7.8 yards per carry and 153 per game while quarterback Brett Mahony chipped in 128 yards passing per contest on a 66% completion percentage.

The Stars won 11 games by an average of almost four touchdowns and never trailed until the Vikings took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Kearney Catholic had no trouble pushing opponents around and exerting its will until Lakeview came to town and matched the Stars on the offensive and defensive lines. Once that became a stalemate, Kearney Catholic looked as average as any other team out there. The Vikings were faster and more athletic. When it's a tie up front, those kind of differences become much more obvious.

"Our offensive line and defensive line were tremendous," coach Kurt Frenzen said as he rattled off the name of every player on both units. "Jorge Garcia, Jaeden Jenkinson, Eli Osten, Ashton Stubbert, Zach Anderson, and you can throw Mason Klug in there, those guys were tremendous on the offensive side, and then on the other side, Hunter Schoch, Eli, Zach and Jaeden, tremendous football players all year long."

Lakeview's ability to match Kearney Catholic up front was evident from the beginning. The Stars' first three possessions resulted in two punts and a fumble. The hosts only managed one first down until the extended scoring drive that answered Adam Van Cleave's 63-yard touchdown catch.

But after Kearney Catholic went 72 yards in just under three minutes to tie it, the Stars had just two more first downs the rest of the first half. In the third quarter, Lakeview forced two three-and-outs before Kearney Catholic went on another drive that covered 65 yards in 10 plays.

But by then it was a 24-14 Lakeview lead and the Vikings clearly had control. Van Cleave was the lightning of Lakeview's thunder and lightning attack on his two long touchdowns. Cooper Tessendorf provided the thunder.

Although it took the rushing attack a half to get going, the Vikings had it when it was needed most. Following Van Cleave's 75-yard touchdown catch to make it 21-7, Lakeview picked up 143 of the next 157 yards on the ground. Tessendorf had 11 of his 15 carries in the second half.

Kearney Catholic, on the other hand, had 120 of its 216 yards on the last two drives of the game. The nine previous possessions produced seven points, 96 yards, three fumbles and six punts. Five of those drives were three-and-outs or less - the Stars fumbled on the second play of the game and on the first snap of their sixth possession.

"Our D-line has been good all year, our coaches did a good job preparing us, we always had the game plan down for each offense and come through on Friday nights," Van Cleave said.

Lakeivew quarterback Kolby Blaser, who was kept relatively clean in the pocket, appreciated his guys on the other side of the ball. Blaser suffered one sack but also was 7 for 11 throwing with 181 yards and two touchdowns. His counterpart, Mahony, was sacked four times and was 14 of 24 for 161 yards and a score.

Mahony only throws about 13 passes per game. But when Grieser was held to just 50 yards on 15 carries, Mahony had to try and pick up the slack.

"They're amazing," Blaser said of the defensive line. Eli Osten, Zach Anderson, Jaeden Jenkinson and Hunter Schoch were locking them down."

And it was the timeliness of the defense as well. Kearney Catholic was 1 for 7 on third down before the final two scoring drives. The Stars' third down struggles included a pass for negative-5, a Jenkinson sack, an Osten strip sack and three incomplete passes.

"We've been doing what we've done all season, beat them up front, and we came out with the W," Osten said.

More of the same will be required against a physical Pierce team that, like Kearney Catholic, has found success by exerting its will at the line of scrimmage. That's exactly how the Vikings, and Jenkinson, prefer it.

"It's crazy; it feels like history is going to be made," Jenkinson said. "We've got one more game. We're just going to keep on doing what we're doing right now."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

