With history on the horizon, Vikes look to stay in the here and now

Kearney Catholic last played for a state football title 10 years ago. For Lakeview, it's been 31 years since the Vikings were within one win of a championship.

Both are looking to do Friday what couldn't be accomplished in the most recent appearances in the semifinals.

The Stars were there a year ago when Hastings Adams Central denied Kearney Catholic a title shot. In fact, the Stars have lost each of the past three times they've been in the semis, dating back to the last win 10 years ago.

Lakeview hasn't had the same regular appearances this far in the playoffs, but many members of this year's group were boys on the sidelines when the team came up short to Ashland-Greenwood in 2013.

Simply put, something's got to give.

One of the two will end a streak of frustration and play in the championship game for the second time in program history. But it's perhaps not acknowledging those stakes that will determine the outcome.

Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen has been in this spot four other times, and he feels as though those experiences have given him the type of insight that was lacking both in his playing and earlier coaching days.

"What I've learned is this: it can't be about what's on the horizon, it's got to be about what's in front of you," Frenzen said. "When that little voice starts to make some noise and you want to think about what could be, what might be and all these great things, you've got to get your mind back in neutral."

The Stars have certainly earned that acknowledgement. Kearney Catholic enters Friday 11-0 and with a regular season schedule that included victories against a 5-4 St. Paul team that just missed the playoffs, a win over a 7-2 Broken Bow team that made the playoffs and one against a 6-3 Adams Central that was also in the postseason.

The Stars started the C-1 bracket with a win over Boys Town before traveling to Wahoo for a victory against the Warriors. The wins over St. Paul and Broken Bow included making plays in the fourth quarter. Kearney Catholic gave Adams Central 41-12 payback from the semifinal loss last season, shut out Boys Town 26-0 and nearly did the same to Wahoo in a 33-7 final.

Gone is Husker recruit Henrich Haarbergm but Brett Mahony has found his own success for the Stars under center - throwing for 1,409 yards on a 66% completion rate, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. Riley Grieser is averaging nearly 8 yards per carry, has 1,685 total on the season and found the end zone 18 times.

Garret Schmaderer has caught 28 passes from Mahony for 284 yards and five touchdowns. Jaden Seier isn't far behind with 19 catches, 280 yards and three scores.

Up front, six different players have put together 41 pancake blocks on the offensive line. And whether it's there or anywhere else, experience has been a key factor. Mahony is a senior, the top two running backs are seniors, each of the top four pass catchers are seniors and so too are five of the six offensive linemen that have played in six or more games.

Defensive statistics aren't made available, but Kearney Catholic has allowed just 78 points in 11 games. The Stars have held eight teams in single digits and posted two shutouts.

The offense can score on an explosive, one-play drive or put together 15 snaps and waste seven or eight minutes. Kearney Catholic plays out of the spread but utilizes the same kind of run concepts that often come from power football. The Stars have the ability to run counter and inside zone, make short throws to the edges or go vertical.

The defense can create three-and-outs but also stiffen up in the red zone if the opponent is able to put a drive together. Kearney Catholic plays a 5-2 front, mixes coverages and tries to ensure there are seven in the box on every snap that includes a blitz from various locations.

With as many ways as Kearney Catholic can have success, Frenzen said that for both squads a major factor will be moving on to the next play.

"I think there will be some ups and downs in the game, and what team can navigate the emotions of the game," Frenzen said. "You can't have a situation where you're up or down, too high or too low. We've got to be able to navigate the emotions and keep a level head, make sure it's about the play in front of you and not the big picture. We've got to make sure and narrow our scope throughout the game."

It's inescapable that at this point of the season, Lakeview players and coaches get more pats on the back and more compliments. "Make sure you enjoy it" is a phrase Frenzen said he hears often.

But for him, enjoyment comes in having another week with the boys and the coaches. The preparation meetings, the practice, the film study, everything about the process is how Frenzen enjoys the game regardless of where the season is on the calendar. He believes the Vikings see it the same way.

Standing in the way of staying together is Kearney Catholic. Spending more time together means taking advantage of the opportunity to do so.

"The 2021 team has one crack at this semifinal game, one shot. Our coaching staff, our team, we have one shot at this," Frenzen said. "We've got to do whatever we can to make sure we're doing that game justice and we take the field with the right mindset. We owe it to that game, we owe it Kearney Catholic and we owe it to ourselves."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.