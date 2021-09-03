Zach Anderson: A Lakeview guy in every sense

There's a popular stereotype that's been attached to Lakeview since its founding more than 50 years ago. At times it hasn't been difficult to see that stereotype displayed in the opponent's student section.
If there's any truth to the rural, agricultural, big buckle-wearing, cowboy hat persona some have of the student body at the school, Zach Anderson would be more than happy to be the representative of that image.
Take one of his senior photos for example. Anderson loaded up two steers from his family's cow/calf business and led them out to the middle of the field at Lakeview Stadium. There he stood with the stands and press box in the background, holding the reins and posing with a smile.
But Anderson isn't just the physical manifestation of a stereotype. He's been a part of the football program and on that same field since kindergarten. As a child he was a water boy who passed the time on bus rides with crayons and a coloring book. He grew into a member of the film crew and finally one of the boys in blue.
Everything about Zach Anderson is Lakeview.
"I'm born and raised Lakeview. This is my second home," Anderson said earlier this week as he looked back over his shoulder toward the field. "My dad is on the school board, my mom is from here, I probably haven't missed a varsity football game since I was 8."
Zach's dad, Chad, played football at Midland with Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen. Zach remembers a time fishing with his dad at Frenzen's father-in-law's place when the idea to be a part of the football team first came up.
After handing out water bottles for a few years, he eventually graduated to the film and equipment crew. He and other boys set up the balls, tees, the video tower and everything else necessary for warmups and game time.
"That's what we did every Friday night - get off school, come here and we'd help (Lakeview athletic trainer) Mike (Sloup)," Anderson said. "I've been here longer than most of the coaches."
He made his debut as a Viking football player his freshman season on special teams. Anderson can't remember who the game was against, but he can recall being in total disbelief. After so many years of watching and waiting, it was his turn.
"I can remember running down and not feeling anything. I caused a fumble but I don't remember much else," he said. "Every night you walk out here and the lights kick out, it's just something you'll never get again."
The program's trip to the semifinals in 2013 is the memory that stands out most. Lakeview went 9-3 that fall and advanced to the semifinals where the season came to an end in a road loss to Ashland-Greenwood.
Although he was only in the third grade at the time, Anderson doesn't recall shedding any tears. He's never been the emotional type. Whether it's a big loss such as eight years ago, or saying goodbye to cattle after a tremendous amount of work, Anderson has had the perspective that moving on is a part of life.
"It's how it goes. That's how it's planned out and that's how it's going to go," he said. "That's just the way you've got to take it."
In the summer, he rises early to rinse the herd, heads to work then returns around 12:30 for another rinse before he's back in the field. Now that school is in session, it's a before and after classes activity, but his other work is still there as well. Anderson helps out on a 7,000-acre farm with hay, corn and soybeans.
As he puts it, he just can't be happy sitting around doing nothing. That's been apparent in football as well.
"He's a high-motor guy. He's just going all the time. His effort level is through the roof. Whenever he's on the field he's going 100 miles an hour," Frenzen said. "I don't care if it's practice, drills during practice, monotonous fundamental stuff or in the heat of the game in the fourth quarter, he's always going 100 miles an hour. That's something that's awesome about him that rubs off on our young kids."
Anderson has become, to some extent, another part of Frenzen's own family. Having him around for so long inspires certain paternal instincts in the head coach.
Which makes it odd to think about how Anderson's days up north of town are quickly coming to a close. He plans to be in Nebraska for college and continue in the ag industry, studying agricultural engineering. When his college days are over, he'll likely be back in the Columbus area.
This upcoming harvest and for many to come, he'll be right where he belongs.
"There's nothing better than getting done with football on Friday night then get up the next morning and get in your tractor, start the radio and harvest for the whole day," Anderson said. "I love fall, I love the season, I love football, I love cattle and I love farming. It's kind of just who I am."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.