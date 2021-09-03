Zach Anderson: A Lakeview guy in every sense

"It's how it goes. That's how it's planned out and that's how it's going to go," he said. "That's just the way you've got to take it."

In the summer, he rises early to rinse the herd, heads to work then returns around 12:30 for another rinse before he's back in the field. Now that school is in session, it's a before and after classes activity, but his other work is still there as well. Anderson helps out on a 7,000-acre farm with hay, corn and soybeans.

As he puts it, he just can't be happy sitting around doing nothing. That's been apparent in football as well.

"He's a high-motor guy. He's just going all the time. His effort level is through the roof. Whenever he's on the field he's going 100 miles an hour," Frenzen said. "I don't care if it's practice, drills during practice, monotonous fundamental stuff or in the heat of the game in the fourth quarter, he's always going 100 miles an hour. That's something that's awesome about him that rubs off on our young kids."

Anderson has become, to some extent, another part of Frenzen's own family. Having him around for so long inspires certain paternal instincts in the head coach.