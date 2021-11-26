Fortunate Son: Three years later, I'm thankful I came home

Who knew it would be a Shamrock that gets the opportunity to write about Lakeview's first football state championship in the hometown newspaper?

You didn't know that, did you? Well, it's true. I always catch people off guard when I reveal to them that I'm a Scotus grad. Thanks in large part to a forgettable athletic career that was founded on a on lack of talent, the name Nate Tenopir didn't ring a lot bells when I came back home in 2018.

But, yes, for those of you who didn't know, I went to Scotus. I played for Jim Puetz. I was thoroughly uninspiring. Although, there was that one time I had three sacks against Lakeview.

The Vikings were a much different program back then. The fact that they gave up three sacks to a backup defensive lineman who's best attributes were his accessories - trust me, I looked good in a cowboy collar and elbow pads - might make that whole season worthy of a forfeit.

By the way, the cowboy collar served a necessary function. I began suffering stingers at the start of my senior year and earned the right to put together a look reminiscent of Brian Bosworth and Howie Long, though those were more of a neck roll.

The elbow pads were completely for aesthetics. With a cowboy collar and gloves I figured if I can't play the part I might as well look it. And I looked good...standing over there on the sidelines...waiting for my chance in garbage time.

But this isn't a piece about my career. It would already be too long.

No, this is meant to be a seasonal, sentimental piece about gratitude and thankfulness.

Here's my best shot:

I came back to Columbus in August of 2018 after writing for about five years in Iowa. Every year that I was over there, the job at The Telegram came open. Mom brought it up each time. I kindly dismissed her suggestions, somewhat afraid that if I did come back home it was an admission of failure. Columbus was also a different place when I left a long time ago.

The job was open again in January of 2018, mom mentioned it, I did nothing. When it was posted again in July I considered it a sign.

Since then I have had the great pleasure of telling the stories about our town, our area, our people, our kids, our coaches. There isn't one school among the nearly 20 that we cover that hasn't been helpful and welcoming.

I've been a part of some truly special things and met some truly special people. You start to realize when you get older, in a place like this, that you are the only storyteller who can preserve those special moments and those special people.

This past week was one of the most extraordinary for a guy in my line of work.

I played when Lakeview was bad, really bad. That I had three sacks in a game should be all the proof needed to prove that point. I could never imagine a universe in which Lakeview football could put together a winning season let alone win a state title.

But when you come back home and you get to know the people, the kids all become your kids. I'm a Shamrock, but the guys who were in blue and white on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium were my guys.

When I sat down afterward in the press box to write the story I saw it as a tremendous privilege. No one, until then, has ever had the chance to write a story about Lakeview football winning a state championship. That it was me in that position was a tremendous honor.

The people at Lakeview have been great to me, maybe because they didn't know I was Scotus alumni. I'm only joking. From the time I came back until now I've formed friendships with parents and coaches that are more meaningful than those people probably realize.

And it's not just at Lakeview, but all around that I've made personal connections. I'm thankful for all of them though, unfortunately, I don't have the space to mention all of them.

Wednesday nights is typically when I call the football coaches for game previews. Occasionally, Scotus coach Tyler Linder falls asleep on the floor of his children's bedroom after reading them a story and we have to talk the next day. I can't help but chuckle each time and wait to hear this week's excuse. Linder, like all of our coaches, is a great dad who truly finds joy in his work and in his family.

I had the opportunity this summer to spend time with Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen and his squad at the Shrine Bowl. When I asked if I could come and see everything up close, even the behind-the-scenes moments I can't write about, he was all for it. I got a sense then why he can always get the best out of his team.

Columbus coach Craig Williams was initially, at least from my perspective, one of those suspicious coaches I had to crack. Now, he always greets me with a smile and offers to help in any way that he can. He's not as visibly emotional as some of our other coaches, but he cares tremendously about his players and his program.

I'm thankful for late phone calls with Lakeview volleyball coach K.C. Belitz after matches that always end up in friendly conversations about other topics. I'm thankful I have the experience and expertise around of Scotus volleyball coach Janet Tooley. Occasionally we have fun reminiscing about the old days.

I'm thankful for Lakeview girls hoops coach Monte Jones. Him and I tend to see the world in the same way and could spend an entire afternoon solving all its problems. I'm thankful for Scotus girls basketball coach Jarrod Ridder and his sense of humor. There, too, I find someone who has a similar perspective. I can't remember the last conversation we had that didn't involve laughter.

I'm thankful for Lakeview boys basketball coach Tyler Colvin. I admire his hard work and dedication. I hope, despite some tough years, people realize they have a solid leader on their hands.

I'm thankful for Columbus High wrestling coach Adam Keiswetter. If you're not a part of that program or that staff it's hard to explain the dynamic they have going on, but it's special. I'm thankful for Lakeview wrestling coach Jeff Bargen. The work he's put into his program has paid off the past few seasons. Here's to many seasons more.

I'm thankful for Columbus High baseball coach Jimmy Johnson. His family is a reminder of what's truly important, and he sent me a text to congratulate me when the Braves won the World Series. That will never be forgotten.

I'm thankful for legendary coach Ron Mimick at Aquinas Catholic. Yes, even this former Shamrock can get along with not only the Vikings but the Monarchs. Ron and I don't have as many conversations as we used to most Sunday afternoons, but his wisdom and grace are unique.

For those of you I didn't mention, please know that I appreciate what you do and what you do for me. If I had known now what I didn't know then, I would have rushed back to Columbus much sooner.

Now if we can convince Lakeview and Scotus to name a rivalry trophy, or award in my honor, my career will be complete. Perhaps it should be a trophy made out of a cowboy collar and elbow pads.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

