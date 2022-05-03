Four-goal flurry by Silver Hawks downs Discoverers

LINCOLN - Columbus High boys soccer saw momentum and state hopes slip away in the blink of an eye on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

The Discoverers had the two best chances of the game in quick fashion, looked to be on the verge of seizing a lead then allowed three goals in four minutes during a 4-0 loss to No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in the A-4 district final.

It was scoreless when Columbus had the two best opportunities of the match 10 minutes after halftime. Neither went in and Southwest answered in a hurry. The loss ended the CHS season one win short of the state tournament for the second year in a row.

"It's always tough to lose this time of year. We had seven seniors, so that part really hurts. We were really outplayed in the first half and yet we were 0-0," Discoverers head coach John Arlt said. "We came out the first 15 minutes of the second half and were playing really, really well. It was really a five-minute game. You take those five minutes away and it's a totally different game."

Columbus nearly broke through in the 51st minute on a curling shot at the top of the box from senior forward Alex Ortiz. Silver Hawks goalkeeper Dylan Beiermann was forced into a diving save to his right. Moments later, Israel Robledo volleyed a cross just wide of goal in the box.

Lincoln Southwest answered with three goals in four minutes. The Silver Hawks scored their first on a free kick on the left side of the penalty area. The cross was sent to the back post where Columbus goalkeeper David Bennett couldn't corral the loose ball. Silver Hawk senior Brayden Kramer pounced on it in front of goal for the opening goal in the 54th minute.

Southwest senior Mudathir Amon then scored two goals in two minutes on crosses from the wings to make it 3-0. Kramer tallied a brace in the 64th minute with his second goal that finished a 2-on-1 attack.

"I think at times we didn't do an outstanding job of marking," Arlt said. "We talked about it at half and we didn't do as good as we could've done. Give Southwest credit. They're a really strong team."

Arlt advised his team that chances were likely to be few and far between. When opportunities arose, it was essential to finish. That was never more true than after the game and looking back on those two successive chances 50 minutes into the match.

"If we score and we have the lead, who knows," Arlt said. "We did a good job, but we weren't doing a great job of finding certain players and marking on them and giving them space to run."

Columbus finished the season 11-5. Arlt said he was proud of the fight his team has shown all season.

"It was a fantastic season. Other than (today), we had a chance to win every game. We didn't, obviously, but I think the one thing that's really encouraging is yes, we lose some seniors that are definitely going to be difficult to replace, but we have a lot of young guys coming back. I'm really looking forward to it."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.