Four 'Rock score in sub win over Lady Vikes

Scotus Central Catholic defeated crosstown rival Lakeview 2-0 in the season-opening match six weeks ago. It was part of an 0-4 start for the Lady Vikes that they turned into a 9-5 season after Monday's subdistrict win over South Sioux City.
Both teams were quite different when they met again Tuesday at Wilderness Park for the subdistrict title. That sort of turnaround for the Lady Vikes provided the biggest element of mystery to the rematch. Had a team that went 9-1 closed the gap enough to finally put an end to the Shamrocks' stranglehold on the series?
Scotus answered that question eight minutes in when senior Camille Pelan put SCC up 1-0. Three others provided more answers in what turned out to be the Shamrocks' most balanced scoring attack of the season. The defense provided answers as well, thwarting every Lakeview attack while only allowing two shots and just one on goal in a 4-0 win.
Lakeview might have been better equipped the second time around but Scotus speed and skill was still several steps ahead.
"We were possessing the ball and making sure we connected passes, not just booming the ball down. I was a little bit concerned about that, but we didn't. We kept the ball at our feet, found connections and got shots," Scotus coach Kristie Brezenski. "We need to have a stronger foot sometimes, but we created a lot of chances."
Lakeview's lone shot on target came in the 15th minute and put the Lady Vikes in a similar situation as the night before. Like the win over South Sioux, Carly Schaad stepped up to take a direct kick from about 30 yards out hoping to bring her side level. She struck the ball well and put it on a perfect line, almost.
Unlike the night before when she placed her attempt just over the goalie and tied it 2-2, Scotus keeper Faith Weber ranged to her left and snagged the shot out of the air. Her save preserved the early Shamrock lead and led directly into a 2-0 lead.
Pelan put herself in scoring position when a failed Lakeview clearance came to SCC midfielder Grace Sinclar. She fed Pelan to the left of the 6-yard box and she made it 1-0.
The Lady Vikes never had another good look the rest of the night after Schaad just missed on her tying attempt. Weber fed the ball up the right side to defender Kate Maguire after the save. Maguire built up the attack to senior Tanley Miller. Miller beat the defense down the field and chipped a shot over Lakeview keeper Kiara Kula that had just enough momentum to deflect over her fingers to the opposite post. It slowly rolled over the line before Miller arrived to ensure the goal with a tap in.
Sophomore Libbie Brezenski drew a foul inside the box at the 33rd minute and finished on a rocket to the left post for a 3-0 lead. Backup Jace Nelson came on late and put a rebound back on net for the final goal in the 75th minute.
"I remember running past the defenders and then I kicked it and it went off the goalie's hand," Miller recalled. "It kind of just bounced in from there. That was nice."
Scotus had more shots and more shots on goal in the second half but put most right at Kula, who was up to the task on all but one in the final 40 minutes. Yet, while the Shamrocks were failing to capitalize, Lakeview was failing to threaten. Maguire and fellow back liner Ava Kuhl had either the moves or the quickness to clear balls away or steal possession away and escort the ball out of danger.
"Kate, Ava, all of the defense was impressive. Even Liz (Adamy), she wins out of the ball back here for us and steps in front of the offense and starts our offense," coach Brezenski said. "Kate started Tanley's goal, and Maysa made a great pass to Libbie and Libbie got taken down. We're making some great strikes. Maysa, I thought today, really stepped up in the middle."
Scotus advances to a district final at home on Saturday against an opponent to be determined. The Shamrocks rose to No. 5 in the Class B wildcard standings after Tuesday's win. Lakeview dropped to No. 12. Were the standings to remain the same, the two would meet again on Saturday.
However, five of eight subdistricts have yet to be decided. All of the teams playing but one are above the Lady Vikes in the standings, almost certainly assuring their season will last at least one more game. An Elkhorn North upset over Omaha Skutt, though, would muddy the waters quite a bit.
"We don't have that finishing forward," Lakeview coach Mike Zimmerman said. "Take the PK away, because that's a gimme and it's a 3-0 game. They had more shots on goal. We brought a forward back and that helped in the second half.
"...We might sneak into substate. With as young as the team is, that would be awesome. If you would have told me we'd be in the subdistrict final, I'd say you're nuts. I'm proud of the girls. They've been a fun group to coach."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.