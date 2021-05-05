Four 'Rock score in sub win over Lady Vikes

"I remember running past the defenders and then I kicked it and it went off the goalie's hand," Miller recalled. "It kind of just bounced in from there. That was nice."

Scotus had more shots and more shots on goal in the second half but put most right at Kula, who was up to the task on all but one in the final 40 minutes. Yet, while the Shamrocks were failing to capitalize, Lakeview was failing to threaten. Maguire and fellow back liner Ava Kuhl had either the moves or the quickness to clear balls away or steal possession away and escort the ball out of danger.

"Kate, Ava, all of the defense was impressive. Even Liz (Adamy), she wins out of the ball back here for us and steps in front of the offense and starts our offense," coach Brezenski said. "Kate started Tanley's goal, and Maysa made a great pass to Libbie and Libbie got taken down. We're making some great strikes. Maysa, I thought today, really stepped up in the middle."

Scotus advances to a district final at home on Saturday against an opponent to be determined. The Shamrocks rose to No. 5 in the Class B wildcard standings after Tuesday's win. Lakeview dropped to No. 12. Were the standings to remain the same, the two would meet again on Saturday.