Four 'Rocks find the back of the net in win over Lakeview

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer won its second in a row for the first time this season and did so in a second straight offensive showcase over crosstown rival Lakeview.

The Shamrocks scored three times in the first half then added four more in the final 40 minutes while jumping back above .500 with two wins in two days. Scotus defeated Lakeview by the mercy rule 10-0 on March 19 but then dropped two in a row before winning Thursday over Blair 4-3 in overtime and Friday over Lakeview on the turf at Central Community College-Columbus.

Sophomore Jose Cruz scored his team-leading ninth, 10th and 11th goals of the season in a second hat trick performance, senior Chance Bailey had two and juniors Carter Filipi and Alex Zoucha both had one. Each of those four also had an assist. Goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann made one save while his counterpart Mason Klug in the Viking net stopped 15 shots.

"We controlled everything from start to finish," Scotus coach P.J. Miller said. "We kept the foot on the gas pedal and kept going."

Scotus scored its first goal before the match was two minutes old then had another barely a minute later.

The Shamrocks also had four different goal scorers and six with helpers in the season-opening win over the Vikings, including six goals in a debut performance by Cruz.

A night after leading Blair 1-0, falling behind 3-1 then winning 4-3 in overtime, Scotus took some momentum built from that emotional victory and rolled to its second most dominant win of the year.

"We played much better against them this time around," Lakeview coach Aaron Rudloff said. "The conditions on the turf played into our game plan and allowed us to play solid defense and make runs where we could. The guys are really buying into the scheme, and I am excited to see how it pays off in the future. Mason Klug has also done a tremendous job, happy to have him back."

Lakeview has yet to score this season and dropped to 0-7 with the loss. However, as tough of a start as it has been, the Vikings were 0-6 last year and had allowed 33 goals when they finally broke through in a 2-0 overtime win over Lutheran High Northeast.

LHNE came to Columbus for a match on Monday. Scotus is 3-2 and hosts 3-1 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on Tuesday at Wilderness Park.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

