Four 'Rocks shoot in the 40s, Scotus wins golf triangular

Scotus Central Catholic golf placed six members in the top 10 and edged David City by seven shots on Monday in a golf triangular at Quail Run Golf Course that also included Lakeview.
David City's Keyan Helgoth was the only player to card a round in the 30s and earned the medalist award on a 38. Scotus had four of the next six spots in the standings and scored a total of 166.
Nolan Fleming was the runner-up on a round of 40, Nicklaus Fleming shot a 41 and was fifth, Patrick Arndt scored a 42 and was sixth and Seth VunCannon carded a 43 and took seventh.
Mason Gonka, Scotus' other varsity player, shot 53. Three Shamrocks also found their way into the top 10 from the junior varsity squad. Kade Wiese shot a 43 and was eighth. Calder Obal shot 45 and was ninth. Josh Faust put together a 46 and was 10th.
"Overall, I thought our team score was good. I know if you ask each one of them individually, they would say they had a bad hole or two," coach Tyler Swanson said. "The goal is to continue to work on consistency and improve our approach and short game so we can save a couple more strokes per round. This team, as a whole, is competitive and they are fun to coach and be around.
"It really shows the depth we have when our JV guys can compete and place in the top 10 with the varsity guys."
Lakeview was 15 shots back of Scotus and eight behind David City. Max Fremarek led the Vikings on a round of 41. He was followed by a pair of 46s for Kurt Schneider and Logan Jaixen, a 48 for Mason Hinze and a 51 by Daniel Carnes.
"Another windy day on the links. I don't know if these guys will know how to play without cool temperatures and gusty winds," Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said, in jest. "The guys are working hard on their individual games and things that need to be adjusted. We're still searching for consistency, which is a huge obstacle in many of our games. We need to get last seven guys to get their scores low. We are a work in progress that's for sure, and there are lots of positives in our bunch."
The Shamrocks also won the JV portion of the competition. Evan Ruskamp's 49, together with scores from Wiese, Obal and Faust put together a 183 for the Scouts JV team.
Lakeview's JV group included Jaden Jenkinson with a 51, Hayden Johnston with a 54 and Curt Loseke and Blake Anderson with 58s. The Viking JV shot 221 and was second. David City was third with a 247.