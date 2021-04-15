Four 'Rocks shoot in the 40s, Scotus wins golf triangular

Scotus Central Catholic golf placed six members in the top 10 and edged David City by seven shots on Monday in a golf triangular at Quail Run Golf Course that also included Lakeview.

David City's Keyan Helgoth was the only player to card a round in the 30s and earned the medalist award on a 38. Scotus had four of the next six spots in the standings and scored a total of 166.

Nolan Fleming was the runner-up on a round of 40, Nicklaus Fleming shot a 41 and was fifth, Patrick Arndt scored a 42 and was sixth and Seth VunCannon carded a 43 and took seventh.

Mason Gonka, Scotus' other varsity player, shot 53. Three Shamrocks also found their way into the top 10 from the junior varsity squad. Kade Wiese shot a 43 and was eighth. Calder Obal shot 45 and was ninth. Josh Faust put together a 46 and was 10th.

"Overall, I thought our team score was good. I know if you ask each one of them individually, they would say they had a bad hole or two," coach Tyler Swanson said. "The goal is to continue to work on consistency and improve our approach and short game so we can save a couple more strokes per round. This team, as a whole, is competitive and they are fun to coach and be around.