Four Scotus girls win gold in Albion

Four different Shamrock girls won events and the Scotus Central Catholic girls won medals in all but two events while taking third as a team on Tuesday at the Boone Central Invite in Albion.
Olivia Fehringer in the 800 meters, Grace Mustard in the 100 hurdles, Anna Ehlers in the high jump and Hailey Steffensmeier in the discus all won gold. The Scotus girls won multiple medals in six events and had two runner-up finishes to go with four wins.
The Scotus boys won the 3200 relay and won 10 total medals while taking fifth in the team standings. Boone Central won the girls meet with 184 points - 50 ahead of Pierce. The Pierce boys were the team champs on a total of 195.75 points, more than 50 ahead of runner-up Boone Central.
Fehringer crossed the line first in the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 33.58 seconds. Her winning margin was by less than a second over Callie Arnold of Pierce. She has now won the 800 in three of the last four meets.
Mustard won the 100 hurdles for the fourth meet in a row when she came to the line in 15.23 seconds. That mark is her best of the year by .40.
Ehlers won the high jump for the second meet in a row when she reached a height of 5 feet even. Her mark was two inches ahead of the silver medalist.
Steffensmeier made a top throw of 117 feet, 8 inches - just about eight feet ahead of her top throw of the season - and was the winner in the discus by more than eight feet.
Fehringer nearly made it two gold medals when she was the runner-up in the 400 by a little less than a second behind Arnold, the same girl she edged for gold in the 800.
The group of Josie Sliva, Whitney Klug, Kensey Micek and Rosie Sucha were runners-up in the 3200 relay.
Fehringer was also fourth in the 1600, Mustard collected two other medals when she took third in the 100 and fourth in the 300 hurdles, Ehlers won a second medal on a fourth-place jump in the triple jump, Steffensmeier was third in the shot put to go with her discus win, Clarissa Kosch won two medals that included bronze in both the long jump and triple jump and Chloe Walker won two as well in a pair of fourth-place finishes for both the shot put and discus.
Other medalists included Rosie Sucha taking sixth in the 800, Whitney Klug sixth in the 1600, Emily Ferguson sixth in the 3200 and Kyra Boman sixth in the long jump.
The 400 relay team of Ashley Hoffman, Kosch, Ehlers and Mustard were fifth. The 1600 relay that included Isabel Zaruba, Sucha, Hoffman and Micek were fifth.
Michael Gasper won three medals for the boys team. He was part of the 3200 relay team with Jackson Heng, Ben Juarez and Nicolas Schultz that took the gold in a time of 9:11.48. Gasper was the runner-up in the 3200 and third in the 1600.
Schultz took fourth in the 800, Justin Sliva was fourth in the 100 hurdles, Jake Heesacker took sixth in the 400, Juarez was sixth in the 3200 and Garret Oakley earned another sixth in the high jump.
The 400 relay team that included Sliva, Oakley, Schultz and Heesacker was fifth. Heesacker, Oakley, Schultz and Heng were sixth in the 3200 relay.
