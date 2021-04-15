Four Scotus girls win gold in Albion

Fehringer nearly made it two gold medals when she was the runner-up in the 400 by a little less than a second behind Arnold, the same girl she edged for gold in the 800.

The group of Josie Sliva, Whitney Klug, Kensey Micek and Rosie Sucha were runners-up in the 3200 relay.

Fehringer was also fourth in the 1600, Mustard collected two other medals when she took third in the 100 and fourth in the 300 hurdles, Ehlers won a second medal on a fourth-place jump in the triple jump, Steffensmeier was third in the shot put to go with her discus win, Clarissa Kosch won two medals that included bronze in both the long jump and triple jump and Chloe Walker won two as well in a pair of fourth-place finishes for both the shot put and discus.

Other medalists included Rosie Sucha taking sixth in the 800, Whitney Klug sixth in the 1600, Emily Ferguson sixth in the 3200 and Kyra Boman sixth in the long jump.

The 400 relay team of Ashley Hoffman, Kosch, Ehlers and Mustard were fifth. The 1600 relay that included Isabel Zaruba, Sucha, Hoffman and Micek were fifth.

Michael Gasper won three medals for the boys team. He was part of the 3200 relay team with Jackson Heng, Ben Juarez and Nicolas Schultz that took the gold in a time of 9:11.48. Gasper was the runner-up in the 3200 and third in the 1600.