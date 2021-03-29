Four Vikes deliver multiple wins in dual

Four different Viking athletes came through with multiple wins for Lakeview track and field on Thursday in a dual victory over Schuyler.
Molly Frenzen and Blake Barcel for the girls and Landon Ternus and Turner Halvorsen, each won two events for a Viking squad that won 24 events.
Junior Molly Frenzen crossed the line first in the 100 and 300 hurdles while Blake Barcel scored wins in the 200-meter dash and the high jump. On the boys team, Landon Ternus had the best mark in both the shot put and discus while Turner Halvorsen was the winner in the high jump and the 800.
Barcel also contributed to wins in the 400 and 1600 relays, Frenzen was a part of the 400 relay, Ternus was on the boys 1600 relay that came in first and Halvorsen was the anchor leg of the first place two-mile relay.
"It was really nice to get the full team entered into this dual versus Schuyler. Our athletes have great attitudes and I love their effort so far. Each of them are working on a way to find their place on the team."
Frenzen clocked a time of 18.34 seconds in the 100 hurdles and came in just over two seconds better than teammate Cherish Moore for first. In the 300 hurdles she was the champ in 54.06 - also ahead of Moore.
Barcel sprinted herself to a win in the 200 in a time of 27.84 - edging out teammate Macy Stock by .12 for the gold. In the high jump she tied Schuyler's Natalie Yrkoski with a top mark of 4 feet, 11 inches but had one fewer miss and earned the win.
Frenzen, Barcel, Stock and Haley Frenzen ran 54 seconds flat in the 400 relay and was 15 seconds ahead of the team from Schuyler. Barcel, Haley Frenzen, Josie Bentz and Grace Hatcher took the 1600 relay by less than a second.
Other Lady Vikes winners included Josie Bentz in the 400, Stock in the 100, Vicki Greenwall in the discus, Sydnie Briggs in the shot put and Hatcher in the pole vault.
Ternus bested the competition in the shot put on a best throw of 46 feet, 4 and 1/2 inches - more than five inches ahead of second place - and was the winner in the discus on a throw of 133-9, more than 19 feet better than the runner-up.
Halvorsen won the high jump with a top mark of 5 feet, 4 inches and crossed the line first in the 800 in a time of 2:13.13.
Other boys winners were Brock Mahoney in the shot put, Smith in the 200, Adam Van Cleave in the 100, Simon Janssen in the 400, Khyler Shortridge in the long jump and Cooper Tessendorf in the triple jump.
Erick Bello, Travis Shoch, Ashton Stubbert and Juan Rodriguez won the 400 relay, Ternus, Van Cleave, Shortridge and Janssen were first in the 1600 relay and Mason Hobza, Will Hrouda, Grayson Schatz and Halvorsen won the 3200 relay.
"The boys and girls relays and sprints seem to be the strength of our team," Nielsen said. "We will need to work to develop our middle distance and field events."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.