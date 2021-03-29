Four Vikes deliver multiple wins in dual

Four different Viking athletes came through with multiple wins for Lakeview track and field on Thursday in a dual victory over Schuyler.

Molly Frenzen and Blake Barcel for the girls and Landon Ternus and Turner Halvorsen, each won two events for a Viking squad that won 24 events.

Junior Molly Frenzen crossed the line first in the 100 and 300 hurdles while Blake Barcel scored wins in the 200-meter dash and the high jump. On the boys team, Landon Ternus had the best mark in both the shot put and discus while Turner Halvorsen was the winner in the high jump and the 800.

Barcel also contributed to wins in the 400 and 1600 relays, Frenzen was a part of the 400 relay, Ternus was on the boys 1600 relay that came in first and Halvorsen was the anchor leg of the first place two-mile relay.

"It was really nice to get the full team entered into this dual versus Schuyler. Our athletes have great attitudes and I love their effort so far. Each of them are working on a way to find their place on the team."

Frenzen clocked a time of 18.34 seconds in the 100 hurdles and came in just over two seconds better than teammate Cherish Moore for first. In the 300 hurdles she was the champ in 54.06 - also ahead of Moore.