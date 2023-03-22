Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview boys soccer squared off in Tuesday's season opener at Wilderness Park.

The ninth-ranked Shamrocks, after having Saturday's home tournament postponed due to weather, shook off some early rust with a 10-0 victory.

"It was a good team effort," Scotus head coach P.J. Miller said. "We started off slow, but once we kind of found our offense everything just escalated."

Frank Fehringer led the Shamrocks with a career-high five goals. After scoring just three goals all of last season, the junior opened the scoring after being denied a couple of minutes earlier.

Fehringer scored four goals in the second half, including the first three in a four-minute span. He finished off the win with an unassisted goal in the 67th minute.

Carter Filipi recorded a first-half brace as the senior was assisted by Ted Fehringer on the first tally and Frank on the second tally. Filipi's second goal made it 5-0 Shamrocks right before halftime.

Bryce Follette, Alex Zoucha and Blake Wemhoff tallied one goal each. Wemhoff and Maclain Bailey assisted two goals each.

Miller praised the team's ability to get on the edge and finish is what impressed him most with the attack.

"We had five different goal scorers and another five guys with assists. It's a team effort and they know that," Miller said. "When you lose most of your firepower from last year, we need somebody to step up. Well everybody is stepping up."

Scotus extended its winning streak over Lakeview to 15 matches on Tuesday. The Shamrocks will return to Wilderness Park on Friday to face Elkhorn. It'll be their first meeting with the Antlers since they met in a district final eight years ago.

"Keep the confidence. Our backline played extremely well (tonight). It wasn't really tested, but the communication was good. The offense moved like it's supposed to," Miller said. "It'll be a tougher opponent. We really don't know anything about them. It'll be a challenge. A win like this, their confidence will be high but we got to keep that in check because we don't know what to expect."

The Vikings were competitive with Scotus, trailing just 2-0 at the halfway point in the first half. The floodgates then opened up with three goals in eight minutes to fall behind 5-0 at intermission.

In the second half, the Shamrocks scored five goals in 16 minutes to end the game by mercy rule.

Obviously, the score was 10-0 and at the end of the day, that's obviously not what you want. I thought to begin the game for about the first 20 minutes, we played like we were capable of playing," Lakeview head coach Aaron Rudloff said. "After that, I felt like we played a little bit of one-on-one ball. That team-first mentality is something that we really got to focus on."

Vikings goalkeeper Evan Line started and made 15 saves on 25 shot attempts in his first career soccer game. Line made some key stops on numerous odd-man attacks by Scotus.

"I thought Evan (Line) did a good job. He made some pretty nice saves. He was out there, he was fighting and just working his butt off," Rudloff said. "I really appreciated his effort. Sometimes he was just in a tough situation and that's how that kind of went."

Lakeview possessed the ball for a good portion of the game, but the Vikings struggled to break through the first layer of the Shamrocks' midfield and defense.

It finished the game with just two shots on goal, one from Miguel Cullum and one from Fabian Recinos.

"We can't dribble through the entire defense," Rudloff said. "It's something that I've really tried to work on and something that we're going to continue to work on is one-touch passing and reading the open space. Scotus did a better job of that than we did and that's what carried the day for them."

The Vikings play at Grand Island Northwest, a state qualifier last year, on Thursday. Northwest defeated Kearney Catholic 2-0 on Tuesday.