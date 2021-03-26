Fremont loss eerily similar to CHS boys

Columbus had it all again...mostly all of it.
Friday at home against Fremont, the Discoverers had more shots, more shots on goal, more possession, more successful passes and more time in the attacking zone. The Tigers had more cheers when the final whistle sounded.
In a result that must have felt like déjà vu, Columbus lost 3-1 behind three second half goals from Fremont and dropped to 1-3 with a second straight loss. CHS fell at Norfolk the night before when it also dominated all the offensive stats but the one that matters.
The chances, with the exception of two late ones, weren't perhaps as prime as the night before, but for long stretches it felt like Columbus was about to overwhelm Fremont with an avalanche of goals. That avalanche was diverted down the other side of the moment when the Tigers posted three scores in the final 11 minutes and won their first match over Columbus in seven years.
"I really believe we were the better team again," coach John Arlt said. "But they scored at we didn't. We had chances to score, and we've got to convert some of those. Early on, we had chances to get more than one in in the first half, and then in the second half we just kind of fell apart."
Ivan Rodriguez found the back of the net for Columbus 15 minutes in, but it probably should have been at least 3-0 at the break.
That it wasn't became more and more of a factor as time ticked away to the final 20 minutes. Regret soon crept in again when Fremont sophomore Joel Barcenas bent a shot from distance to the far post. Following another so-so clearance attempt, similar to the one that cost Columbus on Thursday, Barcenas collected the ball from 30 yards out and sent a liner that stayed below the wind and turned right at just the right moment to make it 1-1.
Columbus freshman Jason Spencer had a perfect header off a corner kick moments later - perfect except for its location, just outside the left post. Junior Alex Ortiz had another header opportunity four minutes later from a cross but also missed the target.
A Columbus free kick on the left wing of the box missed everything and represented the last best hope for the Discoverers.
Tiger sophomore Alexis Pax made good on a header just a minute later for the game winner. Like Barcenas, whose shot was more hope than skill, Paz located a cross in the air that came in from 40 yards out on a turnaround, no look kick from a teammate.
With the CHS defense pushed up and desperate for offense, Fremont senior Edgar Morales doubled the lead and added the final goal on a run past the back line in the 79th minute.
"We're not as organized as we need to be," Arlt said. "Now, the first half, I thought we played real organized. Right now, I don't think we're handling adversity very well."
Columbus was again missing three starters that would have, based on their past history, made an impact. Without that trio, the depth is reduced to only three or four subs. Regardless, Arlt wasn't interested in making any excuses.
He spoke to the team after the game about a similar start in his first year at the helm - 2012. Columbus was 1-4 to begin that campaign then found a way to the district final.
"The one thing I told them is, we can't be ready to give up on the season in week two, otherwise it's going to be a long season. We have a lot of opportunities with really good opponents. Granted, it could make our record look poor, but we've got some opportunities to score some points."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.