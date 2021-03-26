Fremont loss eerily similar to CHS boys

Columbus had it all again...mostly all of it.

Friday at home against Fremont, the Discoverers had more shots, more shots on goal, more possession, more successful passes and more time in the attacking zone. The Tigers had more cheers when the final whistle sounded.

In a result that must have felt like déjà vu, Columbus lost 3-1 behind three second half goals from Fremont and dropped to 1-3 with a second straight loss. CHS fell at Norfolk the night before when it also dominated all the offensive stats but the one that matters.

The chances, with the exception of two late ones, weren't perhaps as prime as the night before, but for long stretches it felt like Columbus was about to overwhelm Fremont with an avalanche of goals. That avalanche was diverted down the other side of the moment when the Tigers posted three scores in the final 11 minutes and won their first match over Columbus in seven years.

"I really believe we were the better team again," coach John Arlt said. "But they scored at we didn't. We had chances to score, and we've got to convert some of those. Early on, we had chances to get more than one in in the first half, and then in the second half we just kind of fell apart."