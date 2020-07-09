You are the owner of this article.
Friday Sports on Deck
Friday Sports on Deck

SamKwapnioski.jpg

Sam Kwapnioski runs down a fly ball for an out in right field in Wednesday night's Cornerstone game at Pawnee Park.

 PETER HUGUENIN THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Friday

Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

Saturday

Cornerstone Seniors at Lincoln Southeast 

Lincoln 1 p.m. 

Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

SOS Juniors vs BDS 

Shelby 5 p.m.

SOS Seniors vs BDS 

Shelby 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Cornerstone Seniors vs Waverly 

Pawnee Park 12:30 & 3:00 p.m.

CUFCU Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

Twin River Juniors vs Albion 

Silver Creek 3 p.m.

Twin River Seniors vs Albion

Silver Creek 5 p.m.

SOS Juniors at Beatrice 

Beatrice 1 p.m.

SOS Seniors at Beatrice 

Beatrice 3:30 p.m.

