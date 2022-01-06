Friday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Columbus High vs. Fremont 5:45/7:15 pm
Lakeview vs. GI Northwest 6:15/7:45 pm
Boone Central at O’Neill 6:30/7:45 pm
St. Francis at Howells-Dodge 6/7:30 pm
Osceola vs. NE Lutheran 6/7:30 pm
St. Ed vs. Santee 5:30/7 pm
Twin River vs. David City 6/7:30 pm
Wrestling
Norm Manstedt Invite (Central CC – Boone Central, Columbus, David City, High Plains, Schuyler) 10 am
Lakeview at Tri County Dual Tournament 2 pm
