 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Sports On Deck

  • Updated
  • 0

Basketball

Columbus High vs. Fremont 5:45/7:15 pm

Lakeview vs. GI Northwest 6:15/7:45 pm

Boone Central at O’Neill 6:30/7:45 pm

St. Francis at Howells-Dodge 6/7:30 pm

Osceola vs. NE Lutheran 6/7:30 pm

St. Ed vs. Santee 5:30/7 pm

Twin River vs. David City 6/7:30 pm

Wrestling

Norm Manstedt Invite (Central CC – Boone Central, Columbus, David City, High Plains, Schuyler) 10 am

Lakeview at Tri County Dual Tournament 2 pm

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holdsworth fourth in Lincoln

Holdsworth fourth in Lincoln

Alex Holdsworth earned First-Team All-Tournament honors and the Columbus High girls made the semifinals on Dec. 28 in the Lincoln Pius X Tourn…

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News