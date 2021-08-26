Friday Sports on Deck

Football
CHS at Omaha Central 7 p.m.
Lakeview vs. Boys Town 7 p.m.
Scotus vs. Wahoo 7 p.m.
Cross County at Clarkson/Leigh 7 p.m.
High Plains at Lawrence-Nelson 7 p.m.
HLHF at Neligh-Oakdale 3 p.m.
Saint Francis at Wynot 7 p.m.
Osceola vs. Riverside 3 p.m.
Twin River vs. David City 7 p.m.
Golf
CHS at Axtell Tournament 9:30 a.m.
Lakeview at Seward 9 a.m.
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
