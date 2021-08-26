 Skip to main content
Friday Sports on Deck
Friday Sports on Deck

Football

CHS at Omaha Central 7 p.m.

Lakeview vs. Boys Town 7 p.m.

Scotus vs. Wahoo 7 p.m.

Cross County at Clarkson/Leigh 7 p.m.

High Plains at Lawrence-Nelson 7 p.m.

HLHF at Neligh-Oakdale 3 p.m.

Saint Francis at Wynot 7 p.m.

Osceola vs. Riverside 3 p.m.

Twin River vs. David City 7 p.m.

Golf

CHS at Axtell Tournament 9:30 a.m.

Lakeview at Seward 9 a.m.

