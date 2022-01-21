Friday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Columbus High at Grand Island 5:15/6:45 pm
Lakeview vs. Schuyler 6:15/8 pm
Scotus vs. Bergan 6:30/8 pm
Boone Central at Ord 6:15/8 pm
HLHF at BRLD 6/8 pm
Goldenrod Boys Semifinals 6 pm (St. Paul)
Bowling
Columbus vs. Lakeview Noon
Wrestling
Columbus High at UNK Duals 9 am
Lakeview, Boone Central, Twin River at Madison 10 am
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
