Friday Sports On Deck

Basketball

Columbus High at Grand Island 5:15/6:45 pm

Lakeview vs. Schuyler 6:15/8 pm

Scotus vs. Bergan 6:30/8 pm

Boone Central at Ord 6:15/8 pm

HLHF at BRLD 6/8 pm

Goldenrod Boys Semifinals 6 pm (St. Paul)

Bowling

Columbus vs. Lakeview Noon

Wrestling

Columbus High at UNK Duals 9 am

Lakeview, Boone Central, Twin River at Madison 10 am

