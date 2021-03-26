 Skip to main content
FRIDAY SPORTS ON DECK
Track

Baseball

Columbus vs. Bellevue West 4 p.m.

Soccer

Columbus vs. Fremont 5 p.m.

Tennis

Columbus at Lincoln Northeast 4 p.m.

Track

Columbus at Doane

