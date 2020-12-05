Friday Sports Wrap: CHS hoops swept at Westside

Basketball

#5 Westside 64, Columbus Boys 51: Perhaps still reeling from the pressure Millard North applied the night before, Columbus had trouble navigating Westside pressure in the first half and fell into a 17-point halftime deficit that was too much to overcome.

Columbus scored just nine in the first and eight in the second before regrouping at halftime and taking a more aggressive approach on the offense end. Sparked by 12 points apiece from both Ean Luebbe and Ernest Hausmann in the second half, CHS cut a deficit that had grown to over 20 points at the end of the third down to 13 by the end of the game.

It was too little, too late, but coach Jordan Hitchcock saw the first two games of the year as positive steps forward regardless of going 0-2.

"We just played two tough games, and what I wanted to see with Millard North was they stand there, get punched in the face and they don't blink; maintain their composure even though (Millard North) had been hyped so much," Hitchcock said. "What I wanted to see tonight is playing a closer game against a good opponent and fought no matter what happened.

"We've done that, so, honestly, I see this weekend as a success. But we lost two games; you can't be satisfied with that."