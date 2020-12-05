Friday Sports Wrap: CHS hoops swept at Westside

Basketball
#5 Westside 64, Columbus Boys 51: Perhaps still reeling from the pressure Millard North applied the night before, Columbus had trouble navigating Westside pressure in the first half and fell into a 17-point halftime deficit that was too much to overcome.
Columbus scored just nine in the first and eight in the second before regrouping at halftime and taking a more aggressive approach on the offense end. Sparked by 12 points apiece from both Ean Luebbe and Ernest Hausmann in the second half, CHS cut a deficit that had grown to over 20 points at the end of the third down to 13 by the end of the game.
It was too little, too late, but coach Jordan Hitchcock saw the first two games of the year as positive steps forward regardless of going 0-2.
"We just played two tough games, and what I wanted to see with Millard North was they stand there, get punched in the face and they don't blink; maintain their composure even though (Millard North) had been hyped so much," Hitchcock said. "What I wanted to see tonight is playing a closer game against a good opponent and fought no matter what happened.
"We've done that, so, honestly, I see this weekend as a success. But we lost two games; you can't be satisfied with that."
#9 Westside 44, Columbus Girls 29: The CHS girls committed 27 turnovers for the second straight night and suffered through too many empty possessions while dropping to 0-2.
That many giveaways led to 18 more shots for the Warriors. Columbus shot slightly better overall but had fewer opportunities because of the turnovers.
Addie Kudron was unavailable because of a broken finger. Ellie Thompson led Columbus with 13 points.
#1 Humphrey St. Francis Girls 87, Palmer 22: The dynamic duo of Allison Weidner and Alissa Kosch combined for 47 points and the Flyer defense gave up five or fewer points in each quarter. Weidner scored 27 while Kosch had 20.
#1 HLHF Boys 61, Clarkson/Leigh 22: The Bulldogs pulled away with a big second quarter after a competitive first quarter that saw HLHF finish the first eight minutes with a 15-9 lead.
HLHF then piled up 25 points in the second, only allowed one and took a 40-10 lead into the break.
Ethan Keller led HLHF in the post with 18 points, Jason Sjuts had 14 and sophomore Sage Frauendorfer scored 11. The Bulldogs hit 50% from 3 and made 10 total shots from beyond the arc.
#3 Clarkson/Leigh 51, #5 HLHF Girls 42: The two teams were tied 7-7 after one, 20-20 at the half and 31-31 at the start of the fourth when Clarkson/Leigh hit shots and HLF went cold.
Made shots then a lead that forced HLHF to foul allowed Clarkson/Leigh to score 20 in the fourth and pull away for the win. Chloe Hanel and Bailey Lemburg each had 13 points for the Patriots.
Support Local Journalism
#7 Osceola Boys 55, Exeter-Milligan 54: Osceola trailed the entire game, finally taking a lead with two minutes left in the game. Exeter-Milligan tied it back up with a 3, Isaiah Zelasney answered with a 3 of his own and Osceola closed it out on defense.
It was a four-point lead when Exeter-Milligan hit a 3 at the buzzer to cut it to one. Zelasney finished with 21 points, Kale Gustafson had 19 and Wyatt Urban had 10.
DC West 70, Schuyler Boys 28
DC West 63, Schuyler Girls 12
Howells-Dodge Boys 71, Stanton 28
Howells Dodge Girls 64, Stanton 32
Cross County Boys 49, Shelby-Rising City 39
Cross County Girls 46, Shelby-Rising City 8
Giltner 34, High Plains Boys 21
High Plains 47, Giltner 18
Exeter-Milligan 50, Osceola Girls 35
Wrestling
Platteview 39, Schuyler 30
Blair 58, Schuyler 9
Schuyler 52, Ralston 27
Schuyler 66, Arlington 18
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!