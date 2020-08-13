From the jump: Cross County seeks better start for group seeking another long playoff run

"We're pretty excited to build off it," DeLano said. "We obviously have to get a lot better. We had a good playoff run, but there's some areas to clean up and places to get better at. The boys are excited and know that they're capable of being successful, and now we just have to put a full season together."

Competing for a state title is on the radar, but DeLano isn't looking too far ahead. Cross County is focused on taking one game at a time, and that starts with its Week 0 game at Blue Hill.

The seniors are keeping their eye on the goal and want to get to Lincoln after narrowly missing out last year. Senior fullback and outside linebacker Christian Rystrom is one of the senior captains concentrated on accomplishing this goal.

"The goal is a state championship," he said. "It's going to take a lot of work. We have a pretty tough schedule."

The returning core of Cross County has raised the expectations of the team and the community. DeLano has addressed the outside attention, especially after flying mostly under the radar at this time a year ago.