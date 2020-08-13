From the jump: Cross County seeks better start for group seeking another long playoff run

Cross County appeared to be on its way to its first-ever state football title game last year after leading Osceola-High Plains 30-27 with just over a minute remaining.
But, those dreams came crashing down as OHP drove 59 yards with a heavy douse of Keaton Van Housen and score with barely anytime remaining to win 34-30.
That loss serves as a constant reminder to the Cougars. This summer the motto for Cross County has been: '34-30'.
Osceola-High Plains went on to win the state title 40-34 over Burwell, but ended its co-op after the season, opening the door for a new champion.
The Cougars are hoping 2020 is their year, and after returning most of their starters, they believe a state title is within reach.
Cross County returns four of its five offensive linemen and the entire running back core.
But before any of that, head coach Hayden DeLano is hoping to see improvement in the regular season. In the last two, the Cougars have gone 4-4, including 1-3 a year ago.
"We're pretty excited to build off it," DeLano said. "We obviously have to get a lot better. We had a good playoff run, but there's some areas to clean up and places to get better at. The boys are excited and know that they're capable of being successful, and now we just have to put a full season together."
Competing for a state title is on the radar, but DeLano isn't looking too far ahead. Cross County is focused on taking one game at a time, and that starts with its Week 0 game at Blue Hill.
The seniors are keeping their eye on the goal and want to get to Lincoln after narrowly missing out last year. Senior fullback and outside linebacker Christian Rystrom is one of the senior captains concentrated on accomplishing this goal.
"The goal is a state championship," he said. "It's going to take a lot of work. We have a pretty tough schedule."
The returning core of Cross County has raised the expectations of the team and the community. DeLano has addressed the outside attention, especially after flying mostly under the radar at this time a year ago.
"We talk about it in a couple different facets," he said. "It's fun to be recognized and it's a compliment to the work they've put in. At the same time, we've achieved absolutely nothing.
"We're not defending state champs, we haven't been in the state championship game. It's nice, but it doesn't really mean much."
The Cougars will be led by three senior captains - Rystrom, Isaac Noyd and Lincoln Kelley. All three captains are focused on making sure the Cougars have a week-to-week approach.
"Us captains, we just tell the team, 'One step at a time,' Rystrom said. "We know what the goal is. You're not going to get there in one week. It takes multiple weeks and playoffs. There's a lot of good teams in D-1."
Even though they don't want to look past any opponents, the seniors know it's important to set big goals to stay motivated. Noyd said he believes that setting high goals is vital to success.
"The ultimate goal is a state championship," he said. "I think if you don't that's your goal, then what's the point of even playing."
All three captains are four-year starters and hope to continue the improvement since 2017. In their freshmen year, they were on a 1-7 team before going 4-5 in 2018 and 7-5 last year.
"They've played different positions and filled different roles," DeLano said of his senior captains. "They've really found their ability to be vocal leaders on top of being physical and playing the game."
The junior class is also a key part of the team with many of the starters coming from the class of 2022. Junior Carter Seim was the second-leading rusher for the Cougars. He ran for 1,293 yards and 19 touchdowns on 150 carries.
Cross County knows it has to do two things to reach its goals, run the ball successfully and stop the run. Last year, Cross County threw a combined four passes in the playoffs.
"That's our focus," DeLano said. "That was our focus last year. It wasn't a big secret to people. We've fully committed to running the football. That's what we hang our hat on."
Noyd and Seim both return as 1,000-yard rushers, and with most of the offensive line returning, running the ball shouldn't be much of a problem. Kelley is a key part of the offensive line and said having two talented rushers makes his job a lot more enjoyable.
"Blocking for Issac Noyd and Carter Seim is pretty easy," he said. "You can just take a guy where they want to go and they'll hit a cut and be gone. It's very fun to block for them.
"You don't really see what's happening with the play. You just block your guy, and once you see them just running away past you it's a great feeling."
The Cougars will have a new man under center, as junior Haiden Hild will takeover for Cael Lundstrom who graduated last year. The new quarterback saw some action last season. He rushed for 29 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and recorded 11 tackles on defense.
Hild and the rest of the Cougars will have a chance to prove they're one of the top teams in the first few weeks.
After a road game at Blue Hill, Cross County will play at Clarkson/Leigh and take on Howells-Dodge two weeks later.
"We have a lot of respect for the opponents on our schedule," DeLano said. "It's kind of the who's who really quick. We're excited about the challenge and the opportunity. It will give us a good litmus test about how good we are and what we need to get better at."
Stromsburg won a state title in 1999 and Benedict won a title in 1997, but Cross County has never tasted a championship since the merger.
For the seniors, winning the first state title for Cross County would be the cherry on top of their high-school athletic careers.
"It would mean a lot," Noyd said. "Stromsburg won a state title in 1999 and there are still people that talk about it. I think being able to win a state championship would not only be fun for us, but for the community as well."
