Gaedeke's flip throw creates lone CHS goal in win

You wouldn't guess that the small frame of Columbus High's Carly Gaedeke could generate much force. But get her spinning in the right direction and the CHS freshman can provide as much oomph as anybody.

That was never more obvious than Tuesday at Kearney when she sent a flip throw in from the sideline into the Bearcat box to the foot of senior Maddie Uhlig. Uhlig found the ball and delivered a rocket volley shot on net for the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Columbus road win.

The Discoverers improved to 5-1 and have won five straight since the season-opening loss to No. 5 Gretna.

Gaedeke found Uhlig in the 65th minute.

"Carly, she's got a gymnast background, so she can really wing that ball in there," coach Zack Wayman said. "It's the first time we've tried it in a game. We've been practicing it for a while, waiting for the right time. We couldn't have asked for a better result."

The lone goal represents the lowest scoring match of the season for CHS. Wayman said Kearney had more significant chances in dangerous areas, but the back line contained most of those opportunities and forced shots from distance.