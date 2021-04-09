Garrett, Brownlow grab golds at Bell West

Columbus High girls track and field wasn't at full strength but picked up 14 medals and three golds nonetheless on Tuesday at Bellevue West.

ACT and MAP testing for freshmen, sophomores and juniors left the team with only the seniors for the field events. Despite the lack of personnel, Columbus won four medals in field events, picked up seven on the track and three in relay events.

Tops among those were Josie Garrett taking the gold in the 100-meter hurdles and Emma Brownlow in the pole vault. The sprint medley relay, consisting of Joselyn Olson, Josie Garrett, Elena Batenhorst and Addison Johnson were also winners.

Overall, CHS was third with 86 points. Millard South took the team title with 186 points. Omaha Marian was second with 142.

Garrett was more than a second ahead of the runner up in her win, running in a time of 15.60 seconds. Brownlow took the pole vault in a mark of 8 feet, 6 inches - six inches better than the runner-up. She attempted a personal best at 9-2 but didn't quite clear the bar.

The sprint medley team, an event that's not part of the regular schedule, was a dominant one for the four Discoverers mentioned earlier. Their win was by seven seconds.