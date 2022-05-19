Garrett overcomes tough season for another hurdle medal

OMAHA - Columbus High senior Josie Garrett won a sixth-place medal in the Class A girls state 100-meter hurdles on Thursday. Well, one might think, she was seventh last year so that seems only natural. Not if you understand the season Garrett endured just to get back to Omaha.

Through a series of injuries that had her on the sidelines for about three weeks, Garrett nonetheless made her way back to Burke Stadium and back to the medal stand. That she was one spot better and faster than her finals time from her year ago was a small miracle.

Through it all she discovered things about herself athletes can only really discover with resistance and struggle. She would have appreciated a smoother path back to Omaha, but he also has a better grasp on just what she's made of.

"I've gone through a lot of injuries but being here is just really awesome," Garrett said just moments after her final race as a Discoverer. "I have a torn hip labrum, a torn hamstring and something with my foot we don't know yet. Hopefully with rest it will recover. (It's painful) every time I compete, but the adrenaline really helps."

Adrenaline pushed Garrett to 15.41 seconds on Thursday, just .02 away from her preliminary time and .31 away from the PR she set at the district meet.

Garrett won her home meet at Pawnee Park on April 1 but, like an April Fool's joke, had to wait around until April 21 to hurdle again because of the issues she mentioned. Her first time back on the track was third place but also barely under 17 seconds.

That was less than a month ago. She's slowly been mending and speeding up to Thursday where she was one of three Discoverers to win a state medal.

Carsen Marking started it with seventh place in the pole vault and his second pole vault medal. Caleb Mulder collected his first when he was seventh in the 400 later in the day.

"It's one of my favorite things to do, so whether pain or not, I just go out and compete as hard as I can," Garrett said. "I wasn't sure I was going to make it here with the way the first half of my season was going."

Santos Gonzalez, Liam Blaser and Marking got the day started for Columbus High in the first wave of field events. Gonzalez and Blaser both threw in the first heat of the Class A boys discus. Marking entered the Class A boys pole vault at 13 feet.

Gonzalez made his best throw of 154 feet, 5 inches on his second attempt and was in the running for the finals through the second heat. But seven of the eight in the final flight threw over 160 feet and pushed the junior down to 12th. Gonzalez finishes the season with a best of 160-2 at South Sioux City on April 28. Blaser’s best was 135-10 and earned him 20th. His best mark this season was 151-8 at Fremont on April 15.

The Class A gold went to Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South at 185-6. He was just over four feet better than Joe Kieny of Creighton Prep. His winning attempt was posted on his third throw of the preliminary round.

Marking reached 13 feet, 6 inches last year and was somewhat of a surprise state medalist. He cleared 13 feet on his second try Thursday at Burke Stadium, made 13-6 on just one attempt but then dislodged the bar three times at 14 feet. Although he made just five total attempts, that was good enough for seventh place on a tiebreaker. Marking closes his Columbus High varsity career with back-to-back state seventh place medals.

Fremont’s Drew Sellon and Creighton Prep’s Paul Lampert both reached 15 feet but Sellon took the gold with three perfect clearances at 13-6, 14 and 14-6.

Sophomore Addison Johnson returned to Omaha for another try at the 800 after taking eighth as a freshman. She also didn’t start the year in total health and gradually worked her time down to a fourth-place finish at district and the automatic bid. Her best was the HAC meet where she was third. Thursday she ran 2:25.20 and won the first heat. That was good enough for 13th overall. Stella Miner of Westside set the state and meet record at 2:10.16 for gold.

Dylan Crumley landed his first long jump attempt at 20 feet, 5 and ½ inches. That stood up as his best of three and earned him 14th place.

