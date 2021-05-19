Garrett waits to hear the good news

OMAHA - Columbus High hurdler Josie Garrett was pretty sure. But pretty sure is never sure enough at Burke Stadium.
The Discoverer junior was third in the opening heat of the 100-meter hurdles on Thursday in Omaha and sixth after the second heat. The top two in the third heat hit the line at almost the exact same time, forcing the timing technology to find the difference down to the third decimal point.
Only the top eight of 24 are invited to the medal round the next day.
In the end, Lincoln Pius senior Anna Vedral edged out Gretna's Addison Webster 15.334 seconds to 15.336 for the win in heat three. But while all that was being sorted out, none of the other times for the heat were displayed.
Down to one of the last spots in the final with her time of 15.40 seconds, Garrett stood and waited around the 20-yard line of the infield. She made it all the way to the other goal line before it was finally confirmed.
"It's pretty nerve-wracking. Having to wait and hold on was a little scary," Garrett said moments after the times were revealed. "My PR is 15.2, so it was around that, but I can do better."
Garrett was one of two Discoverers who secured themselves medals on day one of the state track and field meet. Garrett will have to wait and find out what it is on Thursday.
Senior Emma Brownlow finished out the pole vault eighth on a mark of 10 feet exactly. She cleared 8 foot and 8-6 before missing her first attempt at 9 foot. She made her second, cleared her first at 9-6 and cleared her second at 10-0. She came up empty three times on 10-6 but closed her career with state hardware.
Vedral, the same one that was part of the hurdle delay, finished atop the podium in pole vault at 12 feet even.
Sophomore Santos Gonzalez started the Columbus action for the day at the discus ring. He went wide on two throws and landed his middle attempt at 132 feet, 2 inches. He was 21st overall and looking forward to a bright future. Papillion-La Vista's Alex Herman was the gold medalist at 180-8.
"I was very surprised to be here. My goal was just to crack 120 (feet), and now I'm in the 140s; big improvement; a lot of progress; I'm happy with my season," he said. "I'm trying to imagine what it'll be like my senior year; what it will look like when I'm throwing."
Colton Buxton joined Garret in the low hurdles and came in 23rd with a time of 16.37.
Two others had several close calls. Caleb Mulder ran 51.22 seconds and was in 10th. His time was .07 away from eighth place. Trinity Tuls was 12th on a mark of 1:00.83 in the 400. She was .71 back of the last finals qualifier.
Erin Smith ran to 15th in the 300 hurdles at 49.14 seconds. Joselyn Olson came across the line in the 200 in 26.99 seconds and was 17th.
The Class A portion of the meet resumes Thursday at Burke Stadium at 3 p.m. Carsen Marking in the pole vault, Kira Benkendorf and Olson in the long jump, Addison Johnson in the 800, the boys and girls 400 relays and the girls 1600 relay are all on the schedule for Columbus High.
Elkhorn South leads the boys Class A team race with 45 points and is 30 points clear of Lincoln North Star in second place. Fremont has a 35-24 lead on Kearney for the girls' championship.
