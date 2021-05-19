Garrett waits to hear the good news

OMAHA - Columbus High hurdler Josie Garrett was pretty sure. But pretty sure is never sure enough at Burke Stadium.

The Discoverer junior was third in the opening heat of the 100-meter hurdles on Thursday in Omaha and sixth after the second heat. The top two in the third heat hit the line at almost the exact same time, forcing the timing technology to find the difference down to the third decimal point.

Only the top eight of 24 are invited to the medal round the next day.

In the end, Lincoln Pius senior Anna Vedral edged out Gretna's Addison Webster 15.334 seconds to 15.336 for the win in heat three. But while all that was being sorted out, none of the other times for the heat were displayed.

Down to one of the last spots in the final with her time of 15.40 seconds, Garrett stood and waited around the 20-yard line of the infield. She made it all the way to the other goal line before it was finally confirmed.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking. Having to wait and hold on was a little scary," Garrett said moments after the times were revealed. "My PR is 15.2, so it was around that, but I can do better."