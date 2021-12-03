Gerber finds her way to college soccer after late start

Columbus High soccer player Kaylee Gerber never played on a club team growing up. She played some AYSO soccer in her youth, but freshman year was when she started becoming more serious about the pitch.

She's come a long ways since those days when she was still learning and often felt out of place. Wednesday afternoon at CHS she signed on to play college soccer at Central Community College-Columbus.

"I'm younger for my grade, so I'm already kind of behind a little, and then since I've never played on a club team, freshman year I came in and didn't know anything like the positions, like how to play," Gerber said. "I didn't really know how to pass. It was just like, get ball and shoot. I was a little behind, but I think just hard work makes up for that."

The challenges didn't stop there as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her sophomore season, which Gerber said had a big effect. However, she finally had consistent playing time last season.

"I played on, like as a floater kind of, for JV and varsity," she said. "I think that really helped because I got to meet the younger girls, bond with them and it really taught me how to be a better leader."

On Wednesday, Gerber put pen to paper as she signed to play soccer for the Raider soccer program. The recruiting process was short, according to Raiders head coach Jamie Bennett.

"I've known about her for a while and I reached out to her. She came up and visited and liked what she saw, liked the team, felt comfortable and committed right then and there," Bennett said. "It was great for me, but she said she felt at home and felt comfortable there."

When she started her high school career, Gerber didn't envision playing collegiate soccer. Right around the end of her junior year last spring was when the idea started to plant a seed. Realizing she was on the cusp of her final season, Gerber wasn't ready to let it be over. Dad was hoping she'd still stay close to home. Central fulfills both opportunities.

Gerber credited her parents for pushing her to do soccer, especially when she had to learn about toughness. She also thanked her two CHS coaches, former girls coach Luis Pulido and Zach Wayman, and former Discoverer Molly Roberts for getting her to where she is now.

"I think freshman year with Pulido, especially, he got me into the game. Just the way he coached and how he was like very involved. He taught me everything like from the basics up," Gerber described. "Wayman, he came in ... and it's hard working with a new team, but I feel he just made it click so that was really easy. He brought new skills and stuff to teach us, so that was really nice.

"Molly Roberts, freshman year, I thought she was just a mean girl, but she's actually really nice. She's the one that taught me everything I know about defense."

Wayman said it was great to see Gerber sign given the hard work she's put in and the leader she's become.

"Just know how hard she worked from the first summer I came in, all throughout the year and then how much she put in the spring, to see that, is just a great moment to see. The whole saying about hard work pays off, it does," Wayman said. "Besides the hard work, she's a great character kid. So many times, her teammates just praised her for how she was like a mom to the team. She's one of those kids that you want people to look up to and that's who you want to be like. She's a great player to have."

Last season, Gerber increased her versatility as she went from being a central defender to a wing defender. Bennett said he can see her playing an outside back or an outside forward. He was most impressed with her work ethic.

"She's obviously a good soccer player, but she works hard, her soccer IQ is pretty advanced for the high school level," Bennett said. "She sees the game, she reads the game well and that will work well for the college game."

As she heads into her senior season with the Discoverers, Gerber said she's grateful for all the people who took the time and helped her along her soccer journey.

"It means a lot to me because coming in freshman year, you don't know anything," she said. "You think everybody is going to be mean to you, like pass over you, but the fact that people took the time and the attention to really help and to teach me that kind of stuff means a lot. I would like to thank them for everything because I wouldn't be here without them."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram.

