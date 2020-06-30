Gibbs drives in 6, Lakeview wins third straight

None of Gibbs' at-bats went more than three pitches on Monday. In Friday's win, the most pitches he saw was four during a second-inning at-bat that ended with a single to right.

"He's putting all he can into his early swings," Johnson said. "That makes a big difference, I think, for hitters."

Korth earned his first pitching with three innings, three hits, one walk and the five Ks. He stranded a one-out single in the first, a two-out walk in the second and back-to-back singles with one down in the third.

Tessendorf's only trouble came on a walk, a stolen base and a single with two down in the fifth. He also stranded a one-out hit in the fourth and struck out a batter in both innings.

Korth allowed five earned runs and seven hits during 1 and 1/3 innings of work in his first appearance on June 19. He was better his second time out on June 24 with two innings, one hit, one unearned run, no walks and three strikeouts.

Of course, while he found himself with a comfortable 3-0 lead when he took the mound Monday, his quality was due just as much to continued improvement as it was with having a margin for error.