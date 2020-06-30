Gibbs drives in 6, Lakeview wins third straight

Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors first baseman/left-handed pitcher Ian Gibbs put together a career night on Monday with six runs driven in and three extra-base hits during a 13-1 win at Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge.
Gibbs, who had seven RBIs all of last summer, now has 11 RBIs in five games and eight in the last two. He sparked a three-run first inning with a double, drove two in with a triple in the five-run second inning and tripled again with the bases loaded during the four-run third.
Cameron Drozd and Caden Pelan also had multiple hits and Pelan had two RBIs to help support pitcher Colten Korth in his first start of the season.
Korth only tossed three innings but left with a 12-0 lead and having struck out five of the 13 batters he faced. Evan Tessendorf threw for the final two frames with an earned run on two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
"He's really catching fire at the plate for sure," coach Brach Johnson said of Gibbs. "This year he's taken on more of a leadership role, and he's leading by example, if nothing else. That's where he's really grown."
Gibbs, who signed on to play at Doane this winter, stepped into the batter's box for his first at-bat with Drozd and Pelan at second and third following a single and a double. He put an 0-1 pitch in the left center gap and came in standing at second. Tessendorf's single in the next at-bat sent him home.
Korth and Logan Jaixen started the second with back-to-back singles, Drozd drove in one with a grounder past short, Pelan reached on an error that pushed another across then Haustyn Forney singled to load it up for the hottest hitter on the team.
Gibbs drove a 1-1 pitch to the wall in right center, was credited with a triple, but found his way home during the play.
Korth and Jaixen then both walked with one down in the third, Pelan walked with two down, Haustyn Forney walked with the bags full and Gibbs tripled again, this time to deep center. That made it 12-0. Layne Forney tripled then scored on a passed ball for the final Lakeview run in the fourth.
Bank of the Valley opened the season 0-2 and was shutout in a Game 2 loss. Since then, Lakeview has scored a combined 37 runs. Gibbs, who started the year 2 for 7, has gone 8 for 12 in his last three games with four extra-base hits.
His 10 hits and 11 RBIs lead the team.
"Ian and I talked about putting a ball in play earlier in the count. He's one of the best two-strike hitters I've ever seen; he's a tough out; he'll foul balls off until he gets something he can handle with two strikes," Johnson said. "But one thing that has changed about his approach these last two games is, he's getting hits earlier in the count when he gets a pitch to hit."
None of Gibbs' at-bats went more than three pitches on Monday. In Friday's win, the most pitches he saw was four during a second-inning at-bat that ended with a single to right.
"He's putting all he can into his early swings," Johnson said. "That makes a big difference, I think, for hitters."
Korth earned his first pitching with three innings, three hits, one walk and the five Ks. He stranded a one-out single in the first, a two-out walk in the second and back-to-back singles with one down in the third.
Tessendorf's only trouble came on a walk, a stolen base and a single with two down in the fifth. He also stranded a one-out hit in the fourth and struck out a batter in both innings.
Korth allowed five earned runs and seven hits during 1 and 1/3 innings of work in his first appearance on June 19. He was better his second time out on June 24 with two innings, one hit, one unearned run, no walks and three strikeouts.
Of course, while he found himself with a comfortable 3-0 lead when he took the mound Monday, his quality was due just as much to continued improvement as it was with having a margin for error.
"We had talked about throwing first-pitch strikes. In that first game, I think he only threw, of all the hitters he faces, only two first-pitch strikes," Johnson said. "Last night it was in the neighborhood of 10 or 12."
The exact number was 10 first-pitch strikes in 13 at-bats on Monday and 36 of 47 pitches overall for strikes.
"That makes all the difference in the world when you can get up 1-0 in your count, then he went to some off-speed pitches and had a breaking ball he was using that was finding the zone," Johnson said. "He kept the hitters off balance and did a really nice job."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!